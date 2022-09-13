“This was a team that was expensive and just not very good” - Brian Windhorst outlines why NBA GM broke up his team this offseason

The NBA is full of surprises and the Utah Jazz pulled a surprising trick out of their sleeve this offseason. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge spoke at a press conference, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained why Ainge blew up the playoff team.

Besides the Kevin Durant drama in Brooklyn, Jazz was the most talked about team in the NBA this offseason. They traded their All-Star center, Rudy Gobert, who was earning US$45 million per year, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In return, Utah received Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four future unprotected first-round picks.

Ainge was able to pull off another monumental trade that included another three-time All-Star, Donovan Mitchell. While most thought that the trade talks in Utah were going nowhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and took a chance on Mitchell. The Jazz clearly didn't lose that trade either. They got Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in return.

During the press conference, Ainge commented on why he traded his two superstars during the offseason. He said:

"What I saw during the season, was a group of players that really didn't believe in each other. But it was clear the team did not perform well in the playoffs again."

NBA insider Brian Windhorst went into detail as to why Danny Ainge had to blow up their roster. He said:

"It really wasn't a surprise if you follow the Jazz last year, but the Jazz paid $19 million in luxury tax for this team last year.

He continued:

"This was a team that was expensive and just not very good. And what Danny Ainge said there, he didn't think that they were going to get any better." Windhorst explained. "...And however you want to describe it, their actions reflected that, and Danny Ainge backed that up today."

The Utah Jazz might finish at the bottom of the NBA standings this 2022-23 season

After a number of notable moves this offseason, it looks like the Jazz aren't going to be competing anytime soon. The team showed a ton of promise a few years ago, however, they couldn't get to the next level come playoff time.

Jazz's roster has a number of young and developing players. Experienced players Bojan Bogdonavic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson are all available for trade. With no stars and the arrival of a new head coach, the Jazz's path is obvious, tanking. The Western Conference is getting tougher and Danny Ainge saw that the roster they had wasn't strong enough to compete in the West.

Ainge is a master at improving his teams, and it's just a matter of time before the Jazz can get back on their feet and start competing for the NBA title again.

