“This is things that GOATs do” - Kendrick Perkins says LeBron James is a boss for taking care of his close friends, says he’s gonna go get his lettuce

LA Lakers forward LeBron James just keeps on winning. He reportedly agreed to new contract extension, making him the highest-earning player in NBA history, on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James and the Lakers have agreed to a new deal. His contract extension made history as he agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract, which includes a player option in the third year (2024-25). With his new deal, he eclipses the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant with $532 million in guaranteed money.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on the new deal:

"LeBron James is powerful! See, he's a boss. LeBron James is gonna get to his lettuce. LeBron James this year is gonna be the NBA's all-time leading scorer. This is the thing that I love the most about LeBron James. The old saying, 'You're not a boss unless everyone around you is eating.'

"This is things that GOATs do."

It's becoming more and more possible James will retire as a Laker. Not unless he beats Father Time and keeps on playing until he's 45 years old.

Father Time might lose to LeBron James

Professional athletes naturally decline in production at the tail end of their careers, not just in the NBA, but in all major sports.

Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett and even the late Kobe Bryant all experienced Father Time. While playing their last few years, they weren't able to move like they used to. They're slower in speed, can't jump as high and aren't able to make the usual moves they used to.

However, James, even at 37 years of age, looks like he hasn't missed a step. The ageless superstar even put up MVP-like numbers last season, averaging 30.3 points, 6.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds. It's interesting because the last time he averaged at least 30 points, it was back when he was 23 years old.

And looking at how he's playing now, the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year can still make the moves that he often did back then, with the addition of his improved jumpshot, of course. During his 19th year, he did the same tomahawk jam that he's accustomed to doing. And it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon.

Entering his 20th year, James is still looking strong. This is not usually the case for players who have played professional sports for 20 years. Additionally, he's on the path to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's place on the all-time scoring list. He needs 1,326 points to be able to take the No. 1 spot.

James' longevity is among his long list of accomplishments.

