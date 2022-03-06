×
"This is why trading LeBron would be f**king stupid" - NBA fans react to LeBron James' 56-point masterclass to sink the Golden State Warriors single-handedly

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Modified Mar 06, 2022 12:02 PM IST
LA Lakers superstar LeBron James erupted for 56 points against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night as 'King James' kept the Lakers in contention for the postseason with a 124-116 win.

The Lakers ended their four-game losing streak by downing the Warriors, thanks to the performances of King James, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. James dropped 56 points and collected ten rebounds on 61.3% shooting from the field and over 54% from the perimeter. He also made 12 of his 13 free throws.

NBA world reacts to LeBron James' 56-point outing against Golden State Warriors

NBA and Lakers fans flooded Twitter to provide their reactions on King James' incredible performance against the Warriors as the 37-year-old almost single-handedly kept the Lakers afloat. The win was even for remarkable, as Anthony Davis was not on the floor.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is why trading LeBron would be fucking stupid.
Normal mfs at age 37 vs. LeBron James at age 37 https://t.co/1HiBxExlSV
LeBron James finishes with 56 points smashing his point prop (o/u 30.5) and wills the struggling Lakers (+190 ML) to victory!🔥The King tonight: https://t.co/vKB0zx667W
Lebron James right now. https://t.co/1yZiai2dU7
@BleacherReport LeBron James finally said.. https://t.co/idyraxGMau
Ladies, get you a man who looks at you like this dude looking at LeBron 🤣💀 #Lebronjames #Lakers #Warriors https://t.co/AxGsGitJbE
jvg: heat checks rarely work.LEBRON JAMES: SOUNDS LIKE A CHALLENGE TO ME.
pray for LeBron, aint nothing wrong wit him he just deserve better https://t.co/wl6McUYPeZ
LeBron James tonight: 56 pointsKareem Abdul-Jabbar career high: 55 pointsKevin Durant career high: 54 points
LeBron with 54 at 37…you can’t do nothing but respect it.
I MISSED A LEBRON JAMES MASTERCLASS FUCK 😔
Hate when we play against Lebron James, man takes those Warriors games extra seriously 😔If this was the playoffs i would be losing it right now. I pray to never meet Lebron in the Playoffs 😔

Is LeBron James the GOAT?

King James against the Golden State Warriors
The conversation about the greatest player of all time (GOAT) often comes down to LeBron James and Michael Jordan. James came into the league in 2003 as the self-anointed "Chosen One" and the heir to Jordan's throne, so much so that he decided to wear the #23 jersey as well.

James has had an incredible career, reaching the NBA Finals ten times, winning four championships and four Finals MVP awards with three different teams. Wherever he goes, that team becomes relevant, and becomes a championship contender.

LeBron rn: https://t.co/c6kWen1NwF

James is averaging 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting the ball better than 50% from the field and nearly 35% from beyond the arc. Not only can he put the ball in the net at will, but he also improves the players around him by getting them open looks. He has sometimes been described as a combination of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

However, one can never really compare different eras because of the different rules and how the way the game is played. That means making comparisons between Jordan and James can be tricky. The pair also never played against each other, which makes it more difficult to determine who the better player is.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, James is one of the best players in the game's history, especially as he tops most major statistical categories.

Edited by Bhargav
