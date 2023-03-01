"This is tribal" - Oklahoma high school basketball fight sends fans into a frenzy

A video of a massive brawl during a girls' high school basketball playoff game in Oklahoma has gone viral. Players, cheerleaders, parents and fans got involved in the crazy melee on Friday.

According to KFOR.com, Star Spencer High School played against Tulsa Central High School in Morris, Oklahoma. Skylar Brooks, who took a video of the brawl, was caught off guard by what happened. Brooks explained that the fight came out of nowhere, considering the game seemed pretty normal.

"It really wasn't like a dirty game," Brooks said. "I mean, everybody seemed normal. So, it definitely caught me off guard. … There were a few players involved, but most of the players were standing back. So, yeah, it was definitely, I would say more of the fans and parents.

"It happened pretty quickly. It was mostly I mean, as you can see from the video, I’m assuming parents and fans, couple of players involved. There was no security or there were there weren't even cops. Morris didn't have any of that there. They did afterward."

Fans on social media quickly reacted to the brawl. Some condemned the actions of the players and parents, while others decided to look at the bright side.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

"This is tribal & is happening all over our country"

"Hey at least our gym was painted recently"

"The cheerleaders spirit never dies lol"

"Surprise surprise another fight in the hood"

"I see mankind has evolved"

"There is nothing like a little character-building hussle."

"Best part of the video are the few in the stands unfazed."

"This is absolutely disgusting!!"

"You guys ever see 1980s baseball? This is nothing lol"

Oklahoma City Public Schools investigating brawl

Oklahoma City Public Schools (Photo: okcfox.com)

The brawl between Star Spencer High School and Tulsa Central High School is currently being investigated by both schools. The Oklahoma City Public Schools have also started their investigation, while the police have not been involved.

No one was arrested for their roles in the melee, but several parents were banned from watching future games. The brawl didn't stop Tulsa Central from playing again a day after the incident.

The Lady Braves were crowned Regional Consolation Champions on Saturday and will not participate in the Area Consolation Championship. Nevertheless, OKCPS will continue to investigate the matter.

"This was an unfortunate incident and does not reflect the values or sportsmanship that OKCPS expects of our students and fans," an OKCPS spokesperson said. "OKCPS officials worked with Tulsa Public Schools and the OSSAA to investigate the incident."

