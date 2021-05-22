"This is a very unfamiliar territory" Stephen Curry reacts after Golden State Warriors fail to qualify for 2021 NBA Playoffs

Despite a 39-point effort from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors bowed out of playoff contention after losing 112-117 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Warriors failed to cash in on both of their opportunities in the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament and will now be drawing the curtains on their current campaign.

The entire NBA fraternity showed its appreciation for Stephen Curry, who led the league in scoring this year and pretty much carried the Golden State Warriors on offense.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Stephen Curry detailed how he was going to deal with no playoff basketball this year.

"I have no idea," Curry said. "This is a very unfamiliar territory, obviously with the play-in. Very tough way to end it with these last two games coming down to the wire and us giving it everything we had in the tank. Proud of every single person in an Oakland uniform tonight."

Curry went on to outline the huge turnaround that the Golden State Warriors managed this season.

"From 15 wins last year to injuries and all that to what we made out of this year, it was pretty damn impressive," Curry opined. "It's a very tough way to go out and we would love to be playing on Sunday."

Stephen Curry looking at the bigger picture for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry with Kent Bazemore after the game

Stephen Curry was quick to point out that even though missing out on the playoffs was disappointing, the Golden State Warriors had the odds stacked against them. He added:

"We can't lose sight of the big picture in terms of where people had us at the beginning of the season, what we were dealt with, injuries and inexperienced lineups all year. We were two fourth quarters away from being a seventh or eighth seed. It's weird, all the way around."

Curry then delved a bit into the atmosphere in the locker room.

"We had a good little session in the locker room after the game where everybody's sick to the stomach, disappointed and frustrated that this is the end, this is how you're going out," Curry added. "But it's okay to pat yourself on the back for doing something that really nobody thought we could do."

Stephen Curry concluded by looking forward to next season with a healthy Klay Thompson among the ranks.

Steph Curry on Klay Thompson next season: “He’s a huge part of our championship DNA and what we’re about. I know he’s going to do everything in his power to get back to 100% knowing what he’s been through the last 2 years. Whatever version of him comes back is definitely a boost" pic.twitter.com/7VSxy1V3ex — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 22, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have now missed the playoffs in two straight seasons. They have a huge offseason coming up where Stephen Curry will be eligible for a contract extension while Kelly Oubre Jr. is becoming a free agent. Only time will tell what's in store for the Warriors from here, but they'll surely be looking to build on what they've managed this season.

