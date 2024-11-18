  • home icon
  • "This was wild" - Jordyn Woods gives fans a peek into UFC night out with Karl-Anthony Towns at MSG

"This was wild" - Jordyn Woods gives fans a peek into UFC night out with Karl-Anthony Towns at MSG

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Nov 18, 2024 13:18 GMT
Jordyn Woods gives fans a peek into UFC night out with Karl-Anthony Towns at MSG (image credit: Getty)

Jordyn Woods had a UFC night out with her New York Knicks boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. The duo seems to have attended the UFC 309 event held at the Madison Square Garden. Posting a story on her Instagram, Woods shared a glimpse of her night from the front row and seemed to have a great time alongside her boyfriend.

She shared a snippet from the UFC event's main card fight between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig. The American model and socialite highlighted how this was her first-ever UFC event and appeared to have a fantastic evening in front of the octagon.

"First UFC Fight. This was wild."
Image credit: Jordyn Woods' Instagram Story

With huge names in attendance, including President-elect Donald Trump, Jordyn Woods couldn't have picked a better night to mark her first UFC event. MMA G.O.A.T Jon Jones knocked out Stipe Miocic to retain his heavyweight crown, while Charles Olivera and Michael Chandler brawled for five rounds in their co-main event fight.

With Towns now applying his trade in New York after being traded to the Knicks during the off-season, we may see him and Woods attending more such events at Madison Square Garden.

Jordyn Woods wishes Karl-Anthony Towns a happy birthday

Jordyn Woods shared a heartfelt birthday post for her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, as the Dominican celebrated his 29th birthday earlier this week. Posting it on her Instagram, the 27-year-old wrote:

"Happy birthday to the light of my life. I couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone else."

The duo have been dating since May 2020 but shared a long-standing friendship before their relationship turned romantic. On her Instagram series "Regular-ish," Woods spoke about this gradual change in 2021 and believed that it made the relationship much more pleasant:

"I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together."

Four years into their relationship the bond seems to have gotten even stronger between the two.

