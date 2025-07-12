"This is wild”: Miles Bridges' ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, reacts after IG model allegedly spills shocking details of intimate Vegas outing

An Instagram post that surfaced Friday night allegedly revealed DMs claiming Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges flew model Fatima Alubaidy out to Las Vegas for Summer League. That happened as his ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, is expecting a child, while his current girlfriend, Shara Bowden, is reportedly pregnant with twins.

The post, from accounts @nftsmedia, @igotnftsmedia and @sportbimbo, showed a screenshot of the alleged conversation Alubaidy had in a private chat with a friend.

In the leaked messages, Alubaidy allegedly said:

“Girl Miles (Bridges) flew me out he don’t give a f**k about them kids.”

As per the screenshots, she also claimed Bridges paid her to take the weekend off, and when asked about his children on the way, she apparently responded:

“He said he’s not with either girl idk.”

In a comment under the post, Mychelle Johnson reacted with surprise, writing:

“Wait i’m single & don’t speak to this man, but this is wilddddddd! omg.”

Besides her current pregnancy, Johnson shares three children with Bridges: sons Ace Miles and Akari Maki and daughter Ayla Marie.

Miles Bridges and Mychelle Johnson's history includes domestic abuse allegations

In June 2022, Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting Mychelle Johnson in front of their children. He was released on a $130,000 bond.

By February 2024, the state of North Carolina dropped the charges, citing “lack of sufficient evidence.”

The court documents indicated that due to conflicting accounts regarding an October incident involving vehicle damage and the "lack of sufficient evidence," the state would not be successful at trial.

Prosecutors had initially filed three charges against Bridges: violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and property damage.

According to the case file, Johnson, listed as the victim and Bridges’ former partner, gave inconsistent statements during the investigation and later admitted she wasn’t sure how the damage happened.

Bridges did not appear in the 2022-23 NBA season due to the charges. He was suspended for 30 games by the NBA, with 10 of those games carrying over into the start of the 2023-24 season.

He returned to play 69 matchups in 2023-24, posting a career-high 21.0 points per contest for the Hornets. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 20.3 ppg along with personal bests of 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

