“This will influence LeBron’s retirement decision” – NBA proposing In-Game Flopping Penalty has fans taking shot at infamous ‘floppers’ in league

A new flopping penalty could drastically alter the way NBA players compete. The topic of flopping is one that has continued to dominate NBA discussions in recent years. In addition to the league doing everything it possibly can to curb tanking, it seems as though it also wants to curb flopping.

Heading into last season, fans saw a big shift in how the game would be officiated. Per the new flopping penalty guidelines, players would no longer get calls for stopping suddenly and forcing others to bump into them. In addition, players wouldn't be able to draw contact as often as they did in years prior, a shift many praised.

Now, with the NBA summer league underway, new flopping penalties have been provisionally put in place to test the waters.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the flopping penalty situation with some hilarious reactions.

NBA Communications @NBAPR The proposed In-Game Flopping Penalty will be in effect on a provisional basis for all 2023 NBA summer leagues. The proposed In-Game Flopping Penalty will be in effect on a provisional basis for all 2023 NBA summer leagues. https://t.co/eqdJ5gHr7d

guleid @riddle245 @NBA PR @NBA Chris Paul like you couldn’t wait 3 more years I’m trying to get a ring @NBAPR @NBA Chris Paul like you couldn’t wait 3 more years I’m trying to get a ring https://t.co/I3wOjDFp88

Will the new flopping penalty be in effect during the regular season?

After the 2023 NBA Summer League, it will be decided whether or not the league will officially ratify the new flopping penalty rules. Given what the change in rules could mean for the league as a whole, it's expected that a number of players will have strong feelings on the matter.

Those who have been paying attention, however, won't be surprised by the latest proposed guidelines and flopping penalties. Back in June prior to the NBA draft, Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about flopping, and how the league can curb it.

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

As he explained at the time, with players making hundreds of millions of dollars, no fine will prevent flopping. As a result, he believes the NBA should adopt FIBA's rules to prevent flopping.

Speaking in an interview with Dan Patrick, Silver stated:

"The serious things we're discussing is possibly adding a technical [foul] for flopping, which they do in international basketball. College added a flopping technical just this past season.

"Of course, one of the reasons we haven't done it historically is, by definition, they're fooling the referees, and we had an after-the-game remedy, which was a fine. But frankly, if you're successful in fooling the referees, a relatively small fine isn't going to make a difference."

