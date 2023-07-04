NBA Trade Rumors: Trail Blazers have no interest in Tyler Herro, per NBA Insider

If the Portland Trail Blazers agree to move Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat, they certainly don't want Tyler Herro in return.

At the moment, the Blazers have no interest in landing Tyler Herro as part of the deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He said:

"Portland doesn’t have interest in bringing in Tyler Herro. [Trail Blazers are] already built around young guards... Their focus is elsewhere on getting maximum value for [Damian Lillard]."

Sources told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that the Blazers prefer to include a third team in the deal that will acquire Tyler Herro, who is owed $120 million over the next four seasons.

Tyler Herro expects to get traded by the Heat, but not to the Blazers

Tyler Herro will headline any package the Miami Heat could put together to trade for superstar guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard reportedly requested a trade Saturday after 11 seasons in Portland. The Heat are his preferred destination, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Aside from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat have made all their roster available for the trade.

It was reported by Five Reasons Sports’ Ethan J. Skolnick that Herro has been telling people that he expects to be traded.

“Tyler Herro believes he’s going to get traded,” Skolnick said. “I can say that, okay, that that’s what he’s been telling people. He’s expecting to be traded. We don’t expect it to be a two-team trade if it ends up happening. There’s going to be a third team involved.

"We thought it would be the [San Antonio] Spurs. Everything seems to be leaning towards the Nets more as a more legitimate possibility right now. They did sign Lonnie Walker, but I heard that that won’t preclude them from doing anything as far as going for Herro.”

Herro, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has become one of the best NBA players over his four seasons with Miami, but the Heat have no other option but to move him if they are to complete a deal for Damian Lillard.

Trail Blazers Lillard Basketball

With the Blazers reportedly not interested in acquiring Herro, the Heat have to find a third team to join the negotiations, a team that values Herro highly and would send assets to Portland.

This team could be the Brooklyn Nets, who have the players and picks to send to the Blazers and facilitate the trade. Portland has a solid young core with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

During the 2022-23 season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field, including 37.8% from beyond the arc.

However, the No. 2 scoring option for the Heat behind Jimmy Butler only appeared in one playoff game before breaking his hand and missing the rest of Miami’s run to the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals Heat Basketball

Adding an All-Star caliber player like Lillard would boost Miami’s chances of winning the NBA Finals, but this will not come without a cost. The Heat will be forced to move one of their best players and an elite shooter.

Overall, finding a third team will be the key for the Heat if they want to trade for Lillard.

