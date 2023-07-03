NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Heat trade can involve up to 4 teams, per NBA insider

The Miami Heat are working on a deal to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers after the star requested a trade during the first days of free agency. According to an NBA insider, there's a chance that the trade could involve two other teams to make it happen.

The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the possibility of Lillard making his way to the Heat. According to him, the All-Star point guard has pointed out that Miami is the only trade destination he will entertain. The South Beach team has been patient with its approach to making the trade happen.

"I'm told that Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat," Charania said. "This is gonna be a patient process. You're gonna see Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin go through the league and trap the market and see what else he can get in the marketplace for him.

"When you think about Miami, I'm told there are three- or four team-scenarios in a potential deal with the Heat, that would potentially net the Blazers several first-round draft picks in a Lillard trade."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Shams makes it clear that Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat



Trade could end up a 4-team deal Shams makes it clear that Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat Trade could end up a 4-team deal https://t.co/Xq2hbBVzKf

So far, there haven't been any trade offers that have been reported coming from the Heat. Charania also didn't disclose which teams could get involved in Miami's attempt to trade for Lillard.

Bill Simmons thinks the Boston Celtics should trade for Damian Lillard

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The trade saga of Damian Lillard has drawn multiple teams interested in the star point guard. Although he's made it clear that he wants to be traded to the Heat, there's another team that could increase his odds of winning the title. According to the longtime fan of the Boston Celtics, Bill Simmons, trading Jaylen Brown for Lillard could be a win-win situation for the team and the All-Star.

"I don't see a trade other than the Miami trade, which I don't think is going to happen, that will propel him to some sort of, 'Oh, now he's on the cusp,' unless it's the Celtics," Simmons said.

"I think Jaylen would have to go to, like, Houston. Then, Houston would have to send stuff to Portland, and then Portland would send Dame to Boston. If he wants to win a title and it's not Miami, where else is it?"

Boston Sports Gordo @BOSSportsGordo



There’s only one team TODAY that 1. Has enough assets to trade for Damian Lillard and 2. Has a real chance at a title with him.



And it’s the Boston Celtics.

Not saying Dame is heading to Boston, but @BillSimmons is right.There’s only one team TODAY that 1. Has enough assets to trade for Damian Lillard and 2. Has a real chance at a title with him.And it’s the Boston Celtics. Not saying Dame is heading to Boston, but @BillSimmons is right.There’s only one team TODAY that 1. Has enough assets to trade for Damian Lillard and 2. Has a real chance at a title with him.And it’s the Boston Celtics. https://t.co/N4vYvmlGvi

Even with a great trade proposal by Simmons, Lillard has the final say. The Blazers' superstar has a no-trade clause in his contract, giving him the power to veto any trade that he doesn't like.

