"Worst kept secret in the NBA" - Damian Lillard asking trade out of Blazers has NBA fans reacting wild

Damian Lillard reportedly requested a trade out of Portland on the second day of free agency, shaking up the NBA as he looks to land in Miami or Brooklyn. The news split the NBA community in two, with many surprised by the news, and plenty others unsurprised by the news given the plethora of rumors.

On one hand, a pairing between Lillard and Jimmy Butler could be exactly what the Miami Heat need after making the finals twice in four years. On the other hand, with a younger, deeper team in Brooklyn, Damian Lillard could join Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

While there's been no word yet on where he will land, as soon as the news broke, fans immediately began giving hilarious reactions on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. https://t.co/nw8OIepAHz

Looking at Damian Lillard's future after requesting trade

After it was announced that Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, talk immediately shifted to his place in the Eastern Conference. As Shams Charania reported, Lillard would ideally like to join either the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Nets.

At the same time, however, there are plenty of Eastern Conference contenders who are reportedly interested in picking up the elite guard. Following the reports of Damian Lillard requesting a trade out of Portland, fans of all franchises began to express hope that their team would offer a trade.

From the Chicago Bulls in the East to the Dallas Mavericks in the West, it sounds as though everyone would like to acquire Lillard if possible.

Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics

When it comes to a trade, the Miami Heat have already reportedly made offers to the Portland Trail Blazers. According to reports, several days before Lillard requested a trade, the Heat and Trail Blazers were still ways off on a deal.

From the sounds of things, the Miami Heat were reluctant to give up Tyler Herro, while the Blazers were unwilling to accept Duncan Robinson. Now, with both Max Strus and Gabe Vincent signing elsewhere, the Heat seem to have few options beyond agreeing to trade Herro.

Poll : 0 votes