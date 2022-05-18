"This win showed why Kurt is a champion and why we brought him on board" - Michael Jordan issues statement after NASCAR maverick Kurt Busch's impressive win in Kansas

Michael Jordan, the co-owner of 23XI Racing, released a statement congratulating Kurt Busch for winning the 2022 AdventHealth 400 in Kansas. It was 23XI Racing's second cup victory in its short history, with the first being Bubba Wallace's win at the 2021 YellaWood 500 in Talladega.

Jordan issued his statement on 23XI Racing's official Twitter account. The Chicago Bulls legend was very happy with the win and congratulated Busch for his 34th career cup victory. Busch is just in his first season with 23XI Racing after spending two last three with Chip Ganassi Racing. Jordan said:

"Kurt ran a great race today, and I'm so happy for him, the 45 crew and our entire 21XI racing team. This win showed why Kurt is a champion, and why we brought him on board."

Kurt Busch overcame a late rally by Kyle Larson to get his first win of the season. Busch's win marked just the second by 23XI Racing and the first as a primary sponsor in NASCAR. The No. 45 car was modeled after the classic Air Jordan III Black Cement.

The 43-year-old veteran driver wore a Black Cement-themed race suit with a huge Jumpman logo on it. Busch felt very confident after wearing the special race suit, and it helped him mentally. He is also one of the few NASCAR drivers under the Jordan Brand. Busch said:

"You’ve got to wear it with confidence. You've got to know what the Jordan brand is about. It’s about winning, and it’s about being up front. It's that newness feel. The imagery is very powerful."

Adam Stern @A_S12



Jordan Brand ran an Air Jordan III Black Cement elephant print paint scheme. @Jumpman23 wins in its first race as a primary sponsor in @NASCAR via 23XI and @KurtBusch Jordan Brand ran an Air Jordan III Black Cement elephant print paint scheme. .@Jumpman23 wins in its first race as a primary sponsor in @NASCAR via 23XI and @KurtBusch.🔳 Jordan Brand ran an Air Jordan III Black Cement elephant print paint scheme. https://t.co/UQcNljDmQT

Michael Jordan's love for racing

Michael Jordan at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

Michael Jordan is most famously known as the greatest basketball player in history. He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and currently owns the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan is also a golf enthusiast, while having an affinity with racing.

"His Airness" has been a fan of racing since he was a kid, watching legendary NASCAR drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty. He's also friends with NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, who co-owns the 23XI Racing. They opened in 2020 and already has two cup victories to their resume.

Jordan told NBC Sports in 2019:

"I'm a big race fan. Started off when I was a kid, and I grew up watching Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty. Cale Yarborough was an original 11 that I remember. Now, I'm good friends with Denny Hamlin, and we go way back. He's a season ticket holder at the Hornets, and I spend a lot of time playing golf with him."

Front Office Sports @FOS @KurtBusch



2021 Talladega, Bubba Wallace

2022 Advent Health 400, Kurt Busch @23XIRacing Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin have won their second NASCAR Cup Series race as team owners of 23XI Racing2021 Talladega, Bubba Wallace2022 Advent Health 400, Kurt Busch @KurtBusch @23XIRacing Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin have won their second NASCAR Cup Series race as team owners of 23XI Racing 🏁1️⃣ 2021 Talladega, Bubba Wallace2️⃣ 2022 Advent Health 400, Kurt Busch https://t.co/t0ZKsDUFSr

In addition to NASCAR, Michael Jordan is also a fan of Formula 1 and motorcycle racing. Jordan was one of the big stars present at the first-ever Miami Grand Prix last week. He also had dinner with F1 star Pierre Gasly, whom he invited to come back in the United States and try NASCAR.

