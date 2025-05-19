  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Denver Nuggets
  • "This worse than how they did Mark Jackson" - NBA fans abuzz as Michael Malone lands ESPN gig for WCF coverage post Nuggets' playoff exit

"This worse than how they did Mark Jackson" - NBA fans abuzz as Michael Malone lands ESPN gig for WCF coverage post Nuggets' playoff exit

By Avi Shravan
Modified May 19, 2025 21:20 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA fans abuzz as Michael Malone lands ESPN gig for WCF coverage post Nuggets' playoff exit. (Image Source: Imagn)

NBA fans online were abuzz after Michael Malone landed an ESPN gig for the Western Conference Finals after the Denver Nuggets were eliminated. On Monday, NBA Central posted a picture of Malone from the 22-23 championship celebration on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Ad

They reported on his off-court gig in their post's caption.

"Michael Malone is joining ESPN as part of their Western Conference Finals coverage."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The fans quickly made the best of this ironic situation and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section. One fan compared Malone's situation to that of former NBA player and Warriors coach Mark Jackson.

"This worse than how they did Mark Jackson."
Ad

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their varied opinions in their comments.

"I still don’t understand why he was fired," one fan said.
"he waited for the nuggets to be eliminated..." another fan said.
"bro just had the best hatewatch ever 😭😭😭" another fan said.

One fan expressed his belief in Michel Malone in his comment.

"Would have been champs if he was still the HC," the fan commented.
Ad
"Let's go Mike! He needs to be a HC next year," another fan said.

The Nuggets fired Michael Malone on Apr. 8, with only a few games left in the regular season. The decision was received with mixed reactions, as Malone left as the winningest coach in the Nuggets' history and had a decent record (47-32) this season before getting fired.

NBA Insider reveals details behind Michael Malone's firing

Michael Malone's firing puzzled many Nuggets fans, who saw no reason to dismiss a coach who won a championship two years ago. On Saturday, Sam Amick from The Athletic appeared on "The Ringer NBA Show," sharing details on Malone's firing behind the scenes.

Ad
"One of the things that ended up tripping Malone up at the end was that he was giving the star treatment to Joker, to Jamal, and to Russ. And that locker room was like 'Wait a minute. Two of these things are not like the other.' And that caused issues," Amick said.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Russell Westbrook are the biggest names on the Nuggets roster. However, giving star treatment to any player can cause a coach to lose the trust of the rest of the team. If the team doesn't back their coach, it's hard for any franchise to keep them.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications