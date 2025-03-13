"This is worse than trading Luka Doncic" - NBA fans stunned as $26.7 billion revenue airline roasts Mavericks to unveil policy change

NBA fans online were left stunned after Southwest Airlines made a joke regarding the Luka Doncic trade to unveil their policy changes. On Thursday, the airlines' Instagram handle shared a few slides on their handle featuring new policies for customers.

The first slide made a joke on the Doncic trade and was followed by the changes in the company's policy.

"It's not like we traded Luka...👀" the first slide said.

The fans in the comments section expressed their thoughts on the airline's attempt at humor.

"This is worse than trading Luka Doncic," one fan said.

"yall really missed the mark here even w your humor," another fan said.

"The fact that yall dallas based should know this ain’t funny," another fan said.

Fans comment on Luka Doncic joke made by Southwest Airlines. (Credits: @sothwestair/Instagram)

Other fans called out the company for gaslighting them for the Mavericks' decision.

"This kinda feels like gaslighting lol," one fan commented.

"Feels like gaslighting to us! ☝🏾" another fan said.

"And now they're gaslighting us," another fan said.

Fans comment on Southwest Airlines' policy change post. (Credits: @southwestair/Instagram)

According to Forbes, Southwest Airlines has a revenue of $26.7 billion, and its latest policy changes will affect every future customer of theirs. The policy changes affect the luggage travelers can carry for free with them on a flight.

As per the new policy, the A-List preferred passengers can fly two bags for free while the A-List can fly only one. Southwest credit card holders get one free checkered bag per ticket purchased while the weight and size limitations still apply.

How the Luka Doncic trade has turned out to be a better deal for the Lakers right now

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world when they traded star guard Luka Doncic before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 2. Many analysts and fans saw the move as Dallas' attempt to win in the immediate present while sacrificing their future.

However, the deal has not turned out as the Mavs expected.

The Dallas camp received Lakers star Anthony Davis in exchange for Doncic. Dereck Lively's presence meant that AD could have played as a power forward, the same position that helped him make a name for himself in the Pelicans.

However, AD has been sidelined with an adductor injury. He played in only one game since the trade. To make matters worse, almost all the core members of the Mavs squad which made the Western Conference finals last season are out with injuries.

On the other hand, Luka Doncic has found his rhythm with the Lakers and has been an incredible fit alongside LeBron James. The Lakers have gone on an eight-game win streak after losing the first two since acquiring Doncic.

The Lakers (40-23) have turned around their season and are battling for the top spot in the West. They currently hold the fourth seed if the playoffs were to start today.

