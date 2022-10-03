“This is year 4 for them, kinda time we see what they can do”- NBA analyst speculates over chemistry between Clipper stars, advises LA Clippers to have a plan to avoid setbacks and injuries

The LA Clippers have been unlucky in recent years despite having a really good team. NBA analyst Ohm Youngmisuk suggests the Clippers have a plan to stay healthy.

Injuries have been a major factor that has hampered the Clippers' success. After losing Paul George last season, things went downhill from there.

Recall that Kawhi Leonard has also been on the sidelines. The two-time NBA champ hurt his knee in Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference semifinals and has been unavailable since then.

Both players are healthy again and will be charged with leading the Clippers to success. Fans have raved over their partnership since their union in 2020 but have yet to see them at full strength.

Youngmisuk made the same point on "That's OD." He highlighted the setbacks the duo have faced over the years and hopes they get to play to their full potential this season.

The NBA analyst also had some advice for the Clippers if they are looking to make some noise this campaign. He stated that the coach has to find a way to keep them healthy throughout the year.

"It's gonna be two things, and they're both tied together."

After talking about how head coach Tyronn Lue changed his system in camp, he continued:

"Number 1, keeping Kawhi healthy, and John Wall, and those guys. But Number 2, because the Clippers have to have a plan, keeping these guys safe from suffering any setbacks. They have 11 of their first 15 back-to-backs I believe before February 1st. That's gotta mean to me that you don't play some of these guys in these back-to-backs.

However, he highlighted how their chemistry might take a hit because the key players do not spend as much time on the hardwood.

"Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, fact of the matter is that this is year four for them, it's kinda time that we see what they can do. Some of that have been out of their hands with injuries and the disruption of the pandemic in year 1. ... A lot of this is like, these guys need minutes on the floor together."

According to NBA beat writer Tomer Azarly, Leonard and George will play in the Clippers' preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The LA Clippers are considered one of the favorites to win the 2023 NBA title

Fans are excited about the Clippers' ceiling with a healthy Leonard and PG. Both players have featured in only four playoff series in the last three years.

The Clippers did not have a good run last season. Even though they won the Battle of LA comfortably, they failed to make it to the playoffs. They had two opportunities to do so but lost both play-in games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

The latest championship odds, according to NBA Bet, put the Clippers as the favorites. They are followed closely by the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

It goes without saying that Leonard being available is the principal reason for them being the favorites. They also acquired John Wall in the offseason, which will give them quality depth in the backcourt.

It will be interesting to see how the Clippers kick off their campaign. Their first game will be against the LA Lakers on October 20.

