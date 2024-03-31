Thompson twins' 'Dream Board' illustrates NBA stars achieving their 'shoe deal' childhood goals entering the league

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Thompson twins were highly regarded NBA prospects due to their untapped athletic potential. Front Office Sports shared the twins' dream board that featured "billionaire" childhood goals when they were just nine years old. Now being part of the NBA, they are well on their way to achieving their goals together.

The vision board also included daily routines from workout processes to practicing healthy portion intake. Despite having different playing styles on the basketball court, the Thompson twins shared similar goals.

One of the goals they achieved from their dream board was getting signed to a shoe company, which they achieved with Nike on Oct. 23.

Being 20-year-olds in the NBA certainly brings in numerous challenges for the two to handle. Be that as it may, they have been long preparing to be part of professional basketball.

Thompson twins talked about forming a new dream board

Speaking with "Today's" Randi Richardson, the Thompson twins shared what their plans were in drafting another dream board now that they have landed in the NBA. Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson started it off with his plans to form a "dream board 2.0" with the contents to follow afterward.

"I got to revise it," Thompson said. "Make a new one, dream board 2.0, I guess. I got to figure out what I got to put on it. I'm going to put it on my wall though. I'm going to do it again."

However, Ausar Thompson, a Detroit Pistons forward, had a specific inclusion planned for the new dream board.

"I'm going to make one too: win a championship," Thompson said. "Hopefully I get to play him. Maybe it's a rivalry. Hopefully, I get to beat him in the championship. It would only be right."

Given that there are numerous league awards to be attained throughout a player's career, the NBA title stands as the most prestigious achievement.

In their rookie campaigns, the Thompson twins are off to a good start in their NBA journey together. Amen Thompson is putting up 9.2 points (53.0% shooting) and 6.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Ausar Thompson, who was shut down earlier this month after a blood clot was discovered, averaged 8.8 ppg (48.3% shooting) and 6.4 rpg.

The numbers aren't as explosive as the other rookies in their 2024 NBA draft class, such as Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Hornets forward Brandon Miller.