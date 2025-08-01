"Those just the wear test version" - LeBron James clears air on leaking pics of unreleased signature Nike LeBron 23 shoes 

LeBron James' Nike LeBron 23 is one of the most anticipated shoes among hoop fans. Ahead of his historic season, the LA Lakers superstar gave a sneak peek into his new signature, which he later clarified to be the test version for his upcoming shoe. James posted a series of workout pictures in a social media post on Thursday. One slide had a closer snap of the sneaker he wore during the practice. One of the notable parts of the black unreleased colorway was the design of his Nike logo on the side of the midsole. The sneaker had no Nike Swoosh logo printed on it. James later clarified that it was the wear test version of the upcoming shoe. He also promised an exciting debut colorway for LeBron 23. &quot;Those just the wear test version! Will leak.. maybe a colorway that's insane!&quot; he wrote in the caption. &quot;Year 23 gone be I promise yall.&quot;[Credit: IG/@kingjames]Nike has not provided any details about LeBron 23, including pricing, specifications or the exact release date. However, according to Sports Illustrated, James' next pair of signature sneakers is expected to be released later this month. LeBron James flexe offseason workout with strong message LeBron James set the internet on fire with his latest workout post. On Thursday, he posted a series of pictures working out at the old LA Clippers' workout facility. Amid the drama surrounding his future with the LA Lakers, James added another layer to let the NBA world discuss what his post meant. From his body condition to working on his shots with trainer Chris Johnson, James posted a picture of his fruitful day at the gym. However, the four-time champion had a bigger and different message. &quot;Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!!,&quot; James wrote. &quot;We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron James' greatness might not be in being undefeated in the NBA Finals like Michael Jordan and having the most rings like Bill Russell, but arguably a great who loved and gave the game more than anything in his life. Next year will be James' 23rd season, and he will become the player with the longest career in the NBA.