  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Those just the wear test version" - LeBron James clears air on leaking pics of unreleased signature Nike LeBron 23 shoes 

"Those just the wear test version" - LeBron James clears air on leaking pics of unreleased signature Nike LeBron 23 shoes 

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:34 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five - Source: Getty
LeBron James clarified the viral leaked picture of Nike LeBron 23 (Image Credit: Getty)

LeBron James' Nike LeBron 23 is one of the most anticipated shoes among hoop fans. Ahead of his historic season, the LA Lakers superstar gave a sneak peek into his new signature, which he later clarified to be the test version for his upcoming shoe.

Ad

James posted a series of workout pictures in a social media post on Thursday. One slide had a closer snap of the sneaker he wore during the practice. One of the notable parts of the black unreleased colorway was the design of his Nike logo on the side of the midsole. The sneaker had no Nike Swoosh logo printed on it.

James later clarified that it was the wear test version of the upcoming shoe. He also promised an exciting debut colorway for LeBron 23.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Those just the wear test version! Will leak.. maybe a colorway that's insane!" he wrote in the caption. "Year 23 gone be I promise yall."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@kingjames]
[Credit: IG/@kingjames]

Nike has not provided any details about LeBron 23, including pricing, specifications or the exact release date. However, according to Sports Illustrated, James' next pair of signature sneakers is expected to be released later this month.

Ad

LeBron James flexe offseason workout with strong message

LeBron James set the internet on fire with his latest workout post. On Thursday, he posted a series of pictures working out at the old LA Clippers' workout facility. Amid the drama surrounding his future with the LA Lakers, James added another layer to let the NBA world discuss what his post meant.

From his body condition to working on his shots with trainer Chris Johnson, James posted a picture of his fruitful day at the gym. However, the four-time champion had a bigger and different message.

Ad
"Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!!," James wrote. "We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh."
Ad

LeBron James' greatness might not be in being undefeated in the NBA Finals like Michael Jordan and having the most rings like Bill Russell, but arguably a great who loved and gave the game more than anything in his life.

Next year will be James' 23rd season, and he will become the player with the longest career in the NBA.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications