“Those who say Jordan is the GOAT have knocked LeBron for not matching MJ’s competitive spirit” - NBA analyst believes no amount of Klutch marketing can influence LeBron James’ legacy more than winning

Analysts and fans frequently compare Michael Jordan and LeBron James. While James has played longer and put up significant stats, many still give their vote to Jordan.

Kevin O’Connor said James is second in the GOAT debate because he does not match Michael Jordan’s competitive spirit. O’Conner wrote:

“Those who say Jordan is the GOAT have knocked LeBron for not matching MJ’s competitive spirit”

Michael Jordan was undefeated in the Finals. Most people bring up James’ Finals record immediately in the GOAT debate.

LeBron James has been to 4 more Finals than MJ but has also lost 6 times. As a result, many analysts question his competitive drive.

James believes he secured his position as GOAT after his 3-1 comeback against the Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

Competitive drive of LeBron James compared to other greats

O'Conner argues that if LeBron was the greatest, he would focus on his next championship instead of a past title.

O’Conner uses Tom Brady as an example in his article, writing:

“Brady has always said his favorite ring is the ‘the next one’.”

Brady's approach can be seen in Michael Jordan.

Jordan finished every chance he got at securing a Finals victory. That level of competitive nature has been unmatched.

The analyst believes that James’ endorsement companies will still fall short of the narrative that LeBron James is the greatest.

O’Conner wrote:

“The public is who will ultimately write his story”

The analyst continues:

“There is no amount of marketing that Nike and Klutch can do that will influence more people than LeBron can just by continuing to win.”

LeBron has racked up a legendary amount of accolades. There is no doubting the greatness that he has deployed across his career. Deploying MVP-caliber numbers in his 19th year and averaging 30.3 points per game last season exemplified his competitive drive.

Even with the feats James has reached in his career, the public still questions his competitive drive compared to other greats.

O'Connor wrote:

“They feel that Kobe Bryant always came closer to channeling Jordan.”

Kobe Bryant's mentality was unique. He played in 7 Finals, winning 5. Shaq’s 4-2 record and Tim Duncan’s 5-1 record are comparable.

