"Those two": Donovan Mitchell picks defensive stalwarts with 9x All-Defensive selections between them as players he wants to emulate

Since entering the league in 2017, Donovan Mitchell has blossomed into a superstar-level guard. The five-time All-Star recently opened up on a pair of players he likes to model his game after.

Recently, Mitchell sat down with Thanasis Antetokounmpo on his "Thanalysis" podcast. During the episode, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was asked what players he's tried to emulate since arriving in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell responded with a pair of high-level two-way players, Jrue Holiday and LA Clippers star Paul George.

"Those two, Jrue and PG. They got, you know, some intangibles and some some stuff. That's just different about them," Mitchell said.

"You know, I'm saying like as far as them being 6 foot something and being able to move the way they do be able to defend the way they doing, you know, I'm not I'm at my best defense like I want to be. I feel like I've grown to be better."

Donovan Mitchell picked a pair of good players as role models, as both are key contributors on contenders right now. Jrue Holiday has helped elevate the Boston Celtics to the league's best record since coming over in the offseason. As for PG, he and the Clippers have completely turned things around following their early struggles post-James Harden trade.

Donovan Mitchell's game emulates one of the players he mentioned

Looking at his style of play, one could argue that Donovan Mitchell managed to become similar to one of the guys he mentioned. That being Paul George. While he's more of a small forward now, he was an elite shooting guard during his early years with the Indiana Pacers.

In terms of what he brings to the table, Mitchell and George are very similar. George might have a larger frame, but Mitchell makes up for it with his long wingspan. Aside from that, they are high-level perimeter talents who are capable of scoring on all three levels. On top of that, they're more than capable of facilitating when needed.

Since coming over to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell has taken his game to new heights. Currently, he is averaging 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists. All of these marks are new career-highs for the 27-year-old.

Given that he is such a dominant scoring threat, it's hard to compare Mitchell to someone like Jrue Holiday. While the two-time All-Star is capable of putting up big numbers, it's never been to the degree Mitchell is at now.

With his ability to do it all on the wing, Mitchell and George could certainly be in the same category of player. Based on his selections, it's clear the Cavs guard's head is in the right place as he begins his prime years.