"Thought it was Achilles": Shaquille O'Neal and NBA TNT crew fret over Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury ahead of playoffs

Shaquille O'Neal and the NBA on TNT crew deemed Giannis Antetokounmpo's non-contact injury on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics as 'scary.' The injury occurred when Antetokounmpo jogged up the court and went down, holding his left leg. Many feared it was an Achilles issue, including O'Neal and his colleagues.

However, the reports came back negative regarding an Achilles injury. Antetokounmpo reportedly suffered a calf injury. While that may not be a long-term issue, Antetokounmpo will not suit up for the rest of the regular season.

The TNT crew discussed the freak injury during Thursday's segment, showing grave concern for the Bucks star. Charles Barkley revisited Kevin Durant's 2019 Achilles injury.

"When Kevin Durant had the same injury he was out a month before he came back and played," Barkley said. "I think it was at least a month and he blew out his Achilles in the first game back."

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal believes it looks like an Achilles injury and hopes the Bucks aren't misleading everyone of Antetokounmpo's calf injury diagnosis.

"If it's not treated correctly, it will pop," O'Neal said about Antetokounmpo's injury. "Actually, I thought it was an Achilles because that's the same thing that happened to me ... They're saying calf, hopefully they're not misleading."

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo return in time for the playoffs?

The big question surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks will be Giannis Antetokounmpo's return status for the NBA playoffs. Reports say Antetokounmpo's return will depend on treatment and healing process depending on the severity of the strain.

Antetokounmpo could be out for one or two weeks from the injury if it's a Grade I strain. The playoffs start on April 20, so he might have enough time to be back in action by then.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo could be out for three to six weeks if it's a Grade II strain. He could be back for the second round if the Bucks advance or the conference finals if Milwaukee continues winning without him. Meanwhile, a Grade III strain will rule him out for the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo has been a decisive player for the Bucks again. Milwaukee has managed crucial wins in his absence, but the playoffs are a different beast. Antetokounmpo's physicality and intensity suit playoffs-style basketball. With slowed-down possessions, he can impact the game with his ability to attack the paint at will.

However, it remains to be seen how healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo will be once he returns from the calf injury setback. His recovery and rehab will be crucial, as it won't mean much if he can't go 100% on his comeback.