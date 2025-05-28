"Thought Bev was a T'Wolves unc" - NBA fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander snubbing former teammate for wearing Anthony Edwards' jersey

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making a strong case for being the best player on the planet, or at least the best player still in the playoffs.

Ad

He outdueled fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic in a win-or-go-home situation in the Western Conference semis. Gilgeous-Alexander has also been spectacular in the first four games of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Plenty of that has had to do with his ability to shut down the outside noise and criticism. Gilgeous-Alexander has been locked in from start to finish, and his competitive fire won't allow him to back down.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley shared a story of how Gilgeous-Alexander, who used to play with him, refused to acknowledge him after a game because he was wearing an Anthony Edwards jersey.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He said, 'I ain't gonnna lie, I can't dap you up right now, OG,'" Beverley said on Wednesday, via the 'Pat Bev Pod.'

The story went viral and fans had plenty to say about it.

Ad

"He thought Bev was a twolves unc watching the game," one fan wrote.

"what a beast! Mamba mentality. Have to be a cold killer like Kobe when chasing greatness," a fan tweeted.

"A throwback player with an old school mindset. The guy plays 75 regular season games a year, too, no load management. They talking about Ant face of the league lol," one fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buddy Boy Bets @Buddyboybets What a beast! Mamba mentality 🐍 Have to be a cold killer like Kobe when chasing greatness

Ad

Mayowa A. Balogun @Sweeegu A throwback player with an old school mindset. The guy plays 75 regular season games a year too, no load management. They talking about Ant face of the league lol

Ad

However, others took shots at the MVP.

"I'm tired of sga your not KOBE," a fan wrote.

"So now we're pushing Shai face of the league...what the league needs...got it," another fan wrote.

"That's supposed to be cold?" one fan said.

OPM BABY @BabiOpm I’m tired of sga your not KOBE

Ad

Frank @fjzapata89 So now we’re pushing the Shai face of the league…what the league needs…got it

Ad

dimework @BeLikeDime That’s supposed to be cold?

Ad

Steve Nash says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ascending toward Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant territory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently joined Steve Nash as the only Canadian players to win NBA MVP.

According to Nash, Gilgeous-Alexander is on his way not only to pass him, but also to sit on the same table with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Ad

"I think there's a reluctance, out of respect and admiration, to say names like Jordan and Kobe or whoever, but he does the same thing they do," Nash said on Friday, via the Toronto Star. "If you look at the numbers and you break it down, there's a lot of things he does that are greater than everyone that's even close to those type of players. So he's ascending towards that category."

Ad

While Gilgeous-Alexander still has a ways to go to get to that higher echelon of NBA legends, his career averages back up Nash's claim.

He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers on 50.1/35.5/86.2 shooting splits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More