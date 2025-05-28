"Thought Bev was a T'Wolves unc" - NBA fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander snubbing former teammate for wearing Anthony Edwards' jersey

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making a strong case for being the best player on the planet, or at least the best player still in the playoffs.
He outdueled fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic in a win-or-go-home situation in the Western Conference semis. Gilgeous-Alexander has also been spectacular in the first four games of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Plenty of that has had to do with his ability to shut down the outside noise and criticism. Gilgeous-Alexander has been locked in from start to finish, and his competitive fire won't allow him to back down.
Former NBA player Patrick Beverley shared a story of how Gilgeous-Alexander, who used to play with him, refused to acknowledge him after a game because he was wearing an Anthony Edwards jersey.
"He said, 'I ain't gonnna lie, I can't dap you up right now, OG,'" Beverley said on Wednesday, via the 'Pat Bev Pod.'
The story went viral and fans had plenty to say about it.
"He thought Bev was a twolves unc watching the game," one fan wrote.
"what a beast! Mamba mentality. Have to be a cold killer like Kobe when chasing greatness," a fan tweeted.
"A throwback player with an old school mindset. The guy plays 75 regular season games a year, too, no load management. They talking about Ant face of the league lol," one fan wrote.
However, others took shots at the MVP.
"I'm tired of sga your not KOBE," a fan wrote.
"So now we're pushing Shai face of the league...what the league needs...got it," another fan wrote.
"That's supposed to be cold?" one fan said.
Steve Nash says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ascending toward Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant territory
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently joined Steve Nash as the only Canadian players to win NBA MVP.
According to Nash, Gilgeous-Alexander is on his way not only to pass him, but also to sit on the same table with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
"I think there's a reluctance, out of respect and admiration, to say names like Jordan and Kobe or whoever, but he does the same thing they do," Nash said on Friday, via the Toronto Star. "If you look at the numbers and you break it down, there's a lot of things he does that are greater than everyone that's even close to those type of players. So he's ascending towards that category."
While Gilgeous-Alexander still has a ways to go to get to that higher echelon of NBA legends, his career averages back up Nash's claim.
He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers on 50.1/35.5/86.2 shooting splits.
