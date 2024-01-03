"Thought he was washed tho?": Warriors fans in frenzy as Steph Curry storms back into form in streak-snapping win

The Golden State Warriors started 2024 well by snapping a three-game losing streak with Steph Curry leading the charge, 121-115, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Jan. 2. This victory improves the Warriors' record to 16-17 and is just a win away from breaking event their win-loss card.

In the Warriors' win, Steph Curry stepped up with 36 points, six assists and four steals. The 35-year-old guard has the internet on a frenzy after an electrifying performance.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The four-time NBA champion has been dubbed as "washed up" because of his age but the statistics say otherwise according to some fans:

Expand Tweet

Of course, his followers are out to ride the wave of Curry's performance crowing him as one of, if not the best, point guards of all-time:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

But of course, there will always be doubters that the Warriors just beat a mid-level NBA team in the Orlando Magic:

Expand Tweet

But some put this performance over or above players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and even Ja Morant:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Golden State Warriors hold home court against Orlando Magic with Steph Curry's 36 points

The Golden State Warriors were able to give the visiting Orlando Magic their second-straight loss with Steph Curry stepping up with 36 points. He also tallied eight 3-pointers, six assists and four steals.

Curry got help from Jonathan Kuminga who chipped in with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. He also shot 7-of-14 from the field while Klay Thompson followed through providing 15 points and three triples.

Three other players scored in double figures for the Warriors and they were Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson Davis. Point guard Chris Paul chipped in with 12 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero tallied a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds in the loss while Franz Wagner was not far behind doing 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Goga Bitazde and Jalen Suggs combined for 23 points for Orlando.

The Golden State Warriors will have the luxury of holding their next four games on their home court at the Chase Center from Jan. 4 to 10. The defending champions Denver Nuggets are up next on their schedule followed by the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

On the other side, the Orlando Magic has two more games on their NBA Western Conference swing with the Sacramento up next on Jan. 3 and the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 5.