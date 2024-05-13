"Throwing shade at LeBron?" - NBA fans speculate on Reggie Miller's cryptic comments while praising Anthony Edwards' accountability

NBA fans speculate whether Reggie Miller threw some shade at LeBron James while praising Anthony Edwards in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Miller had some words during the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Miller was calling the game for ESPN and was very happy to see Edwards being built differently than other NBA stars. He quickly praised "Ant-Man" while also throwing some shots at a "veteran" who is on Mt. Rushmore for some people.

"I'm an even bigger fan of Anthony Edwards after seeing that clip (Edwards taking the blame). We've got certain guys with veteran status in our game that are on a lot of people's Mt. Rushmore that like to deflect and point fingers at others. Here's a 22-year-old saying, 'This is on me. It's my fault.' And I respect that," Miller said.

It's unclear who Reggie Miller was referring to but many fans speculated that it was LeBron James since he's the only remaining player who is on the Mt. Rushmore of players. Steph Curry and Kevin Durant could also be in there depending on which person you asked, but many thought that it was a shot at the LA Lakers superstar.

"Reggie Miller throwing shade at LeBron?" one fan asked.

"Lebron has never taken responsibility for a loss in his life," a fan answered.

"Y'all claim to be the goat of basketball but can't take criticism and accountability in losses when you take all the credit in wins. I'm just happy the NBA has a better future with the right mindset of the young stars today," another fan added.

Some LeBron James fans are angry at Reggie Miller for what he said although he didn't mention the LA Lakers superstar by name. Others thought it was a shot at Kevin Durant, while there were a few who thought that if people immediately thought about James, Miller was telling the truth.

"Overrated players always have the most to say," a LeBron fan replied.

"Stephen Curry, KD, LeBron James, the possibilities are endless. People just loves to assume it's LeBron so y'all can get mad," another fan argued.

"I love how y'all assumed he’s talking about LeBron. This tells me that what he said is correct," a fan commented.

Reggie Miller once defended LeBron James

Despite what some fans thought about Reggie Miller's comments earlier, the Indiana Pacers legend once defended LeBron James. Miller came to the rescue after fans were unhappy with James after the LA Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets.

"Michael (Jordan) did get swept by Boston. He didn't get swept in a best-of-seven series, but the great Larry Bird was swept in a best-of-seven series and against the Bucks. Magic Johnson, it happened twice in a best-of-seven series in the NBA Finals. In the NBA Finals, Magic was swept twice, so stop saying, ‘Oh my goodness LeBron, he got swept. It happens to the greatest of greats," Miller said on 'The Dan Patrick Show' last year. [4:58 - 5:33]

