"Tide's about to turn" - Kendrick Perkins shows love for Boston Red Sox after batting practice at Fenway Park 

Former 14-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins is back in Massachusetts to watch his ex-team the Boston Celtics' upcoming NBA Finals showdown against the Dallas Mavericks. Ahead of Thursday's Game 1 clash, he traveled to Fenway Park, showcasing his batting skills and sending an uplifting message to Boston sports fans.

Perkins spent eight seasons with the Celtics from 2003 to 2011, serving as the starting center on their 2008 NBA championship team. Boston, led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, is set to play in its third finals in three years. However, the franchise is still seeking its first title since 2008.

On Tuesday, Perkins tweeted that he was "back in Beantown" and "swinging for the fences" at the Boston Red Sox's ballpark. MLB Network later shared a clip on X/Twitter of the 39-year-old at bat, struggling mightily to connect on his swings.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In another X video shared by the Red Sox, the big man touched on his batting endeavor. He also sent a message of encouragement regarding the Celtics and Red Sox's outlook.

"Hey, what's up y'all? It's your boy Kendrick Perkins, Big Perk, 2008 champion. Y'all see where I'm at? I'm on the field," Perkins said.

"... I just got out of batting practice. I did okay, hit a couple of singles. But I'm here representing and I'm supporting the Red Sox. Hey, look, things are about to turn, the tide's about to turn, the energy's about to turn. The Celtics are in the NBA Finals, they're setting the tone."

Expand Tweet

While the Celtics finished with the NBA's top record (64-18) this season, the Red Sox rank eighth (30-31) in the MLB's American League. Nonetheless, Kendrick Perkins appears optimistic they will soon follow in the Celtics' success and contend for their first World Series title since 2018.

Kendrick Perkins responds to Celtics fan backlash after trip to Fenway Park

While Kendrick Perkins appeared excited to return to Boston on Tuesday, some Celtics fans weren't very welcoming.

On the Red Sox's X post featuring Perkins' motivational Boston sports message, several fans called for him to stay away from their team.

"PLEASE KEEP HIM AT FENWAY PARK. WE DONT WANT PERKINS AT AN NBA FINALS GAME," @CelticsGRD said.

"Hell nah, get him out of Boston," @gReenbean_26 said.

"Boston fans don’t claim Perk. He’s not welcome," @iJordanMoore said.

It's unclear exactly why they were so hostile toward Perkins. However, since becoming an ESPN analyst post-retirement, the big man has been critical of the Celtics at times. So, they likely felt he was only supporting the team due to its recent success.

The 2008 champion appeared unfazed, though, issuing a tweet responding to the backlash, noting that he will still attend the Celtics' finals series.

"I know some Boston fans are in their feelings, but y'all will be alright. I’m back home baby for the finals and my first stop was to tap in with the Red Sox," Perkins said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Kendrick Perkins will face similar hostility if he ultimately attends Thursday's Game 1 matchup at TD Garden.

Also Read: "Leave him the hell alone": Former NBA champion advises Celtics fans to not push Kyrie Irving in 2024 NBA Finals