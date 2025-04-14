Tiger Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump highlights heartwarming moment as Shaquille O'Neal flashes big smile in selfie with Kai Trump

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, highlighted a heartwarming moment between NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and her daughter Kai Trump. Kai attended UFC 314 on Saturday along with her family and grandfather, U.S. President Donald Trump. She shared multiple pictures from the event, including one with O'Neal.

The four-time NBA champion showed up to the event wearing a Superman diamond chain. The picture posted by Kai showed O'Neal flashing a huge smile in the selfie.

“UFC 314 was a blast!” Kai captioned.

The Lakers legend's heartwarming smile wasn’t just noticed by fans; it also caught the attention of Vanessa, who shared it on her Instagram story.

Vanessa has been in a relationship with Woods since Thanksgiving, as per sources. The golfer made their relationship public by writing a touching message for her.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned.

Ivanka Trump expressed her happiness for the couple and left a comment.

“So happy for you both ! 🥰🥰,” Ivanka wrote.

Ivanka Trump's comment on Tiger Woods' post (image credit: instagram/tigerwoods)

Vanessa was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. The two tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2018. Meanwhile, Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren divorced in 2010.

Former NBA forward slams Shaquille O'Neal for embracing Donald Trump at UFC 314

UFC 314 featured many notable personalities, including Shaquille O'Neal and U.S. President Donald Trump. During the event, O'Neal greeted and embraced Trump.

While this is a normal thing to do when meeting a president, it rubbed former NBA player Etan Thomas the wrong way. Thomas slammed O'Neal for greeting Trump.

"With all due respect, when you publicly embraced Trump, you also publicly endorsed all of his ideologies," Thomas wrote on Saturday. "It's a spit in the face to so many people who are being impacted by his plans."

In his message, Thomas also appreciated O'Neal's work for "Inside the NBA" and asked him to think about all those who look up to him.

