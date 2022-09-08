“I was very nervous. I didn't want to go through another rejection”- Tim Hardaway shares his exuberance on being inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame, says his longtime teammates will present him the award

The wait is finally over for Tim Hardaway as he's finally made it to the Basketball Hall of Fame. After almost 20 years of being retired as a basketball player, Hardaway was finally recognized as one of the best players at last.

After 13 NBA seasons filled with ups and downs, Hardaway called it quits in 2003. He might have been inducted into the Hall earlier after he retired, but his homophobic comments have held him back from enshrinement. Luckily for Hardaway, they've finally recognized his efforts and greatness on the court after several years. On Sept. 11, Hardaway will join a decorated class of former players featuring Manu Ginobili, Lou Hudson and Swin Cash.

The five-time All-Star shared his experience of making it into the Hall of Fame. Although it took him a while, he's glad that the wait is finally over.

"I was nervous to even answer the phone call. I was very nervous," Hardaway said. "I didn't want to go through another rejection. And it took me, you know, four or five rings to answer the phone call. He said, 'I want to welcome you to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 Class.' And it was just tears of joy after that."

The Golden State Warriors' trio of Hardaway, Tim Richmond and Chris Mullin – known as Run TMC – will be together at the ceremony.

"Without them, there wouldn't be Tim Hardaway, you know?" Hardaway said of his award presenters. "And we went out there and we played the game together. We had fun together.

"We were only together two years, and those two years was very exciting. Not only for us, but for the whole country."

In just a few days, the former 14th pick will be immortalized in Springfield, Massachusetts, joining the all-time greats.

Tim Hardaway helped inspire a new breed of balanced point guards

Throughout the 1990s, TIm Hardaway was one of the best point guards who ran the league. His combination of athleticism and elite passing made him a favorite for aspiring young guards.

Hardaway was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1989. From there, his quick style of play was the perfect fit for Don Nelson's up-tempo system. The Hall of Fame coach formed a trio with Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond that focused more on the offensive side of the court. Those three formed Run TMC, which was a play on the hip-hop group Run-DMC.

During his prime, Hardaway was known for his quick-hitting crossovers that often caught defenders off guard. Additionally, his vision became one of the keys to Run TMC's offense that made it easier for his teammates to score in the open court. A deadly scorer and gifted passer, the five-time All-NBA player inspired a new wave of guards who can both score and give chances to their teammates.

Tim Hardaway will be etched into the basketball legacy this weekend. It's a testament that everyone has their own perfect timing.

