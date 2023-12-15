Tim Legler hilariously backs Giannis Antetokounmpo's outrageous game ball claim: "If you blindfolded me, I'm picking the right ball"

The immediate aftermath of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers' game on Wednesday night didn't go well as Giannis Antetokounmpo charged to the Indiana locker room to claim the game ball. The Greek Freak scored a career-high 64 points, leading the Bucks to a 140-126 win, and wanted to commemorate the moment with the game ball, but the Pacers had other plans.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after the game that they didn't think of Giannis' historic night when they took away the game ball. They planned on giving the ball to their rookie, Oscar Tshiebwe, as he scored his first bucket in the league.

After the game, the Bucks star told everyone that the ball he was eventually given didn't feel right. As someone who had the ball in their hands for the majority of the night, Antetokounmpo said he thought it might not be the actual game ball. Former NBA player Tim Legler backed the star's claim that the ball didn't feel right.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm telling you right now, I swear this is true," Legler said. "I was a shooter, I had a special connection with the basketball. If I play a 48-minute game, I touched it a bunch of times, and I've had my normal night and then you blindfolded me, and you put three basketballs in front of me and asked me to pick one I just played with.

"I'm telling you, right now, I'm picking the right ball. ... Every game at home, somebody from the home team picks out the ball you're gonna use. So, I was the guy. If you looked at me at the rack of balls, I would look like a person maybe in the produce section picking out like a grapefruit.

"They don't all feel the same. I hear what Giannis is saying, and I completely agree with him."

Expand Tweet

Even without the ball, fans may remember the historic feat the two-time MVP achieved.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo fulfills promise to former Bucks scoring record holder Michael Redd: "I’m going to break your record”

Mark Cuban weighs in on the game ball-Giannis Antetokounmpo situation

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has seen many historic feats throughout his tenure. In Wednesday night's postgame controversy between the Bucks and Pacers, Cuban shared his thoughts on the matter.

Cuban said he thinks that Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldn't have gotten the basketball after the game. He believes the rookie should've taken home the memento. The Mavs owner suggested that Antetokounmpo could've gotten the stat sheet instead and had his teammates sign it.

Expand Tweet

The billionaire also thought Giannis could've pursued the basketball more calmly. Cuban suggested that the 2021 Finals MVP should've bartered for the ball for something that Tshiebwe might feel valuable, like a jersey exchange.

Also read: "Gimme the ball!": Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bucks erupt over stolen record night game ball from Pacers