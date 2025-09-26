Tim Legler provides logical explanation on why Kevin Durant and Rockets don’t need Fred VanVleet replacement

The Houston Rockets have been busy this offseason, bolstering their roster with huge upgrades, including the addition of Kevin Durant. However, despite the new additions, they endured a tough loss after Fred VanVleet suffered an ACL injury.

On Thursday, ESPN's Tim Legler explained why the Rockets didn't need to replace him despite the guard's expected absence for the entirety of this season. Drawing comparisons to the title-winning Boston Celtics team of 2024, Legler said:

"I look at a team like Boston, and Jrue Holiday and Derek White, like neither one of those guys is really a traditional lead guard. They're just a good they're good players. Most of their offense initiation, whether it's ISO or ball screen, came from Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum. They're forwards." (Timestamp: 11:57 onwards)

Legler believed the Rockets had similar players to Tatum and Brown in KD and Sengun, and only needed the guards to provide support on the floor.

"The offense was run through the other two guys, Tatum and Brown. So maybe Houston with Sengun's ability to initiate with Kevin Durant's ability to initiate (can run the offense)," Legler said (Timestamp: 12:39 onwards). "Maybe that's enough and you rely more on this guard spot now as a guy that can spot up, space the floor and knock down shots at a high rate."

The Rockets have recruited brilliantly during free agency, adding the likes of Kevin Durant, Clint Capella and Dorian Finney Smith. Despite VanVleet's absence, Smith is a great replacement for the guard, while Aaron Holiday and Reed Shephard offer great depth.

With the amount of talent available, the Rockets are genuine title contenders and could still explore free agency to sign a backup guard.

NBA insider urges the Houston Rockets to trade for a two-time NBA champion to replace Fred VanVleet

The Houston Rockets' backcourt has taken a huge hit after Fred VanVleet's ACL injury. Although few have suggested the Rockets could do without his services, many believe they need to replace him if they are to maximize the potential of Kevin Durant.

According to CBS's Brad Botkin, the Rockets are actively looking for guards but urged them to sign Jrue Holiday.

"Holiday is on the downslope, but he would still represent a real boost to Houston’s title chances as a trusted ball handler and still top-tier defender, and they wouldn’t have to give up nearly as much to get him," Botkin said. "With Durant about to turn 37, this is the right now time in Houston.

Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers from Boston in July and could prove to be a great asset for the Rockets.

