Jimmy Butler hasn’t been available for the Miami Heat against the Minnesota Timberwolves over the last few seasons. Butler, who spent roughly two controversial seasons in Minnesota, was finally healthy for Monday night’s game. With Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in the lineup, the Timberwolves rallied from a 17-point deficit to end the season 2-0 against the Heat.

Miami came out on fire in the first quarter and raced to a 33-22 lead. Minnesota methodically chased down the Heat for the thrilling win. The Timberwolves outscored their opponents 90-75 in the next three periods.

Timberwolves Brasil, which has several of the wackiest and even bizarre Twitter/X posts, came up with something to make fun of Jimmy Butler. It wasn’t as disturbing as some of their other trolls, but the message was clear.

The account quickly caught the attention of not just basketball fans early in the season. On Oct. 28, following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 106-90 over the Miami Heat, this became a sensation:

Jimmy Butler (rest) and Kevin Love (shoulder) sat out that game. “Jimmy Buckets” might have been part of that unsettling post had he played and the Heat lost.

Minnesota Timberwolves clamp down on Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat to win

Heading to Monday’s game against the Miami Heat, the Minnesota Timberwolves had the NBA’s best defensive rating. They overwhelm opponents with their size, length and athleticism. In the first 12 minutes of the said game, that defense refused to show up.

As the game moved on, slowly but surely, the Timberwolves’ defensive identity started to come out. Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels typified Minnesota’s effort on that end with their tenacity and relentlessness. Anthony Edwards also did his part by guarding Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro.

“Jimmy Buckets” finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Timberwolves succeeded in limiting his damage against them in the game. Herro and Bam Adebayo combined for 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Both couldn’t consistently unshackle themselves from Minnesota’s leech-like defense late in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards had another outstanding performance. “Ant-Man” had a game-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. He was arguably the best player on both ends of the floor.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ win improved their record to 20-5, which is tied with the Boston Celtics for the best in the NBA. They’ll also have the bonus of beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat twice this season.