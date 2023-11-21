Timberwolves Brasil take ’Twilight inspiration’ as Anthony Edwards and co roll to 1st seed in West: “Even more undefeated”

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) now occupy the first seed in the Western Conference after their Monday (Nov. 20) win over the New York Knicks (8-6.) Chris Finch's team has been exceptional to begin the season, leading the NBA in defensive rating over the first few weeks while also being a top-15 offensive team.

Popular X (formerly known as Twitter) account "Timberwolves Brasil" has once again gone viral for their reaction to Minnesota's strong start to the season. They edited some footage from the "Twilight" movie to represent the dominance of the Timberwolves to begin the season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The account also shared what appears to be an AI-generated image, showing a wolf standing over a toppled Statue of Liberty, clearly celebrating the team's latest regular-season victory.

Expand Tweet

Timberwolves fans have been enjoying the account's rise to prominence this season, leading them to celebrate their team and their superfan following the win over the Knicks.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Minnesota's strong start to their season is exactly what the front office envisioned when they acquired Rudy Gobert in the 2022 offseason. However, it has taken a year for the roster to gel and for Finch's system to become second nature for the players in the rotation.

Of course, Anthony Edwards' emergence as a genuine star talent has helped expedite the team's overall success.

Anthony Edwards has been dominant for the Minnesota Timberwolves

After an impressive stint with Team USA during the FIBA World Cup, Anthony Edwards has hit the ground running for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 22-year-old is averaging 26 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 46.7% shooting and 38.8% from 3-point range over his first 12 games.

Edwards is proving himself to be one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NBA. He can bully his way to the rim on drives. He can get hot from the perimeter and knock down clutch buckets from deep. And he has a budding mid-range game to attack drop defenses around the nail.

Minnesota is Edwards' team now. He's the star that pushes the roster forward. However, the defensive trio of Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, and Karl Anthony-Towns are the anchors that have elevated Minnestoa to a high-level roster in the Western Conference.

The team is shutting down opposing offenses and forcing teams to try and grind out wins without being able to rely on their usual offensive actions.

The challenge for Minnesota will be to keep their stringent defense rolling throughout the next 70 regular-season games and during the postseason.

Edwards is capable of leading the team's offense, but their defensive performances are why they've enjoyed such a hot start to the season. Fortunately for Minnesota, defense is primarily effort-based, so there can be no excuses for any major slippage.