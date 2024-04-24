Timberwolves fans mock Devin Booker with matching crying-photo outfits in Game 2 showdown against Suns

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns ran out of steam in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, falling 105-93. Amid his team's disappointing showing, Booker was humorously trolled by a pair of Wolves fans.

The Suns got off to a hot start, building an eight-point second-quarter lead and taking a 51-50 advantage heading into halftime. However, to the delight of Minnesota's fans, Phoenix fizzled out in the second half, falling behind by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter en route to its 12-point defeat.

"We didn't keep our composure," Suns coach Frank Vogel said postgame. "... We've gotta be better."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the contest, what appeared to be a father-son duo could be seen mocking Booker. They donned matching shirts featuring photos of the four-time All-Star looking like he was crying.

Expand Tweet

Booker led Phoenix in scoring with 20 points to go along with three rebounds, five assists and two steals on 46.2% shooting. However, it wasn't enough, as his co-stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal combined for just 32 points on 37.5% shooting.

Meanwhile, Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels set his playoff-scoring career high, tallying a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds on 58.8% shooting. His unexpected scoring outburst helped Minnesota secure a 2-0 series lead for only the second time in franchise history and first since 2004.

Watch: Devin Booker and Jaden McDaniels get into heated shoving altercation

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant urge fans not to discount Suns amid 2-0 series deficit against Timberwolves

With Tuesday's Game 2 letdown, Phoenix suffered its second consecutive double-digit road loss against Minnesota, struggling mightily offensively in both contests. Through two playoff games, the Suns are averaging only 94.0 points per game, shooting 17-for-50 (34.0%) from 3-point range.

Nonetheless, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant urged fans not to lose hope with the series shifting to Phoenix for Game 3 on Friday.

"Don’t count us out. It’s a series for a reason," Booker said.

"Can't give up on us right now," Durant said. "... We need you more than ever."

Expand Tweet

Despite the Suns' 2-0 series hole, they went 3-0 against the Wolves in their season series, winning all three games by double figures. That includes two home victories. So, Booker and Durant have reason to be optimistic.

However, Phoenix will likely need a more complete offensive performance in Game 3 to avoid a daunting 3-0 deficit.

Also Read: "Somebody I wish I could play college basketball for": $50m worth Devin Booker gushes over new BYU HC Kevin Young

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback