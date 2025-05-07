Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels plots new plan to stop red-hot Buddy Hield in Steph Curry's absence

The Golden State Warriors shocked fans with an unlikely victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday. Veteran guard Buddy Hield led Golden State to an upset victory over Minnesota, despite the absence of Steph Curry.

Curry suffered a hamstring strain during the first half of the contest and was later ruled out for Game 2 and could also miss Game 3. Hield shined with a game-high 24 points, connecting on five of his eight 3-point attempts.

On Wednesday, Timberwolves star defender Jaden McDaniels discussed his approach to defending Hield as opposed to Curry during Minnesota's practice.

"(We'll treat) Buddy like (Steph Curry), not letting him have the game he did last game," McDaniels told the media. "He's kind of been doing that the whole playoffs, so just shutting his water off."

McDaniels added that the transition from guarding Curry to guarding Hield should be "kind of easy."

"For me, (adjusting) is kind of easy, just because Buddy does the same as Steph," McDaniels said. "He shoots a lot of threes. I wouldn't say he's as good as Steph, but he's like Steph. I just kind of treat him like Steph, just not giving him no space. Basically being his shadow."

McDaniels is Minnesota's top defender and will be tasked with slowing down Buddy Hield, who he added has had a hot hand for the majority of Golden State's playoff run.

Buddy Hield continues strong stretch into WCSF

Buddy Hield has been a catalyst on the offensive side of the ball for the Warriors during their playoff run to this point. Hield has stepped up as Golden State's third-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry.

In Curry's absence, Hield elevated his play even further as Golden State's leading scorer over Butler and Draymond Green, who were the team's respective second and third-leading scorers. Hield is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from the field and 46.0% from 3-point range in eight games this postseason.

In his second postseason run, Hield has played a crucial role in Golden State's path to the semifinals. Entering Game 2, Hield has now scored over 20 points in back-to-back games, posting 33 points in the Warriors' Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets in the first round.

