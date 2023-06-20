Timberwolves NBA draft picks 2023: When do the Minnesota Timberwolves pick? Order and more explored

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the 53rd pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. They previously had a first-round pick this year, but sent it to the Utah Jazz as part of a staggering package for Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota is top-heavy with the presence of Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. However, Michael Conley, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince are all on expiring contracts. They are also expected to lose emerging big man Naz Reid, who is an unrestricted free agent.

The Timberwolves have holes to fill across different positions. At No. 53, they hope to get someone who can be a rotational piece if not this season, then the next.

The perimeter seems to be the place that needs to be shored up better. Minnesota needs wingmen and guards who can play defense and stretch the floor with timely shots. Someone who can relieve Conley as the primary point guard would be impressive for them.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be hoping for one of Jordan Miller, Emoni Bates and Ricky Council IV in the draft

If available, Jordan Miller should be a no-brainer for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He showed flashes of solid two-way impact in his last two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. In his senior year, he averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

Scouts raved about his ability to finish with either hand at the rim and defend guards and forwards. He also thrives even without the ball in his hands. With Anthony Edwards, KAT and Mike Conley getting most of the touches, he will be a nice complementary piece.

Emoni Bates is another name the Minnesota Timberwolves might not waste time drafting if he’s still available. Bates started his college basketball career in Memphis before transferring to Eastern Michigan. He quickly made an impact with the Eagles by averaging 19.2 points.

During the NBA Draft Combine, he showed a glimpse of his potential in defense and playmaking. He’s only 19 years old and could be just starting to hit his stride.

Finally, the Minnesota Timberwolves could land Ricky Council IV. He played his first two college basketball years at Wichita State before playing for Arkansas. With the Razorbacks, he averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

Scouts noted his grit, defense and off-the-ball movements. Minnesota could use these traits in the NBA.

The Timberwolves could also go up higher in the draft by trading one or two players

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a tough spot after the Rudy Gobert trade. They recouped some of their trade capital after moving D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley before the trade deadline.

The roster they have right now might not even make the playoffs next season. Mike Conley will be playing in his 16th season and is on a partially guaranteed contract. Kyle Anderson is also in the final year of a two-year $18 million deal.

Moving both could help them get better positioning in the draft as they are veterans who could help a contending team.

Minnesota does have a first-round pick next year, so they might give this core one final go before retooling the roster.

