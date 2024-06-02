Timberwolves urged to sign Jordan Poole, Jordan Clarkson & CJ McCollum by EX-NBA Champ 

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a great season, reaching the Western Conference finals when few expected them to get past the opening round of the playoffs. However, their journey came to an end on Thursday in a 124-103 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

Nick Young, a former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, has a few moves in mind for the Timberwolves.

"T Wolves pls dnt trade nobody pls just go get a jordan clarkson or (Jordan) Poole party, yall one hooper away from a ship and maybe you can get a tj (CJ) McCollum to."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

While signing the players Young recommended might not be a bad idea, the Wolves may face financial problems going into the offseason. They have some of the league's most high-caliber players, including Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and arguably the next biggest star of the league, Anthony Edwards.

The ownership drama: The biggest problem faced by the Minnesota Timberwolves

As the Minnesota Timberwolves ponder bringing in new talent, they may have to wait for the matter concerning their ownership to be solved first. This ownership confusion is the biggest problem that the Wolves are facing.

After a season that smashed records from ticket sales to TV ratings, the Wolves have entered a golden age. They have a championship-caliber team that has brought the city together in a way never seen before. Thousands of fans were in the downtown streets of Minneapolis during Games 2 and 5 against the Denver Nuggets to have a block party.

However, the ownership dispute between franchise owner Glen Taylor and the duo of Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore can cause problems for the franchise in signing new players.

In 2021, Taylor had a deal with Rodriguez and Lore to sell his majority stake in the company for a three-year succession payment. However, the deal fell apart as Taylor announced earlier this year that the franchise was not for sale.

He said that Rodriguez and Lore had missed a payment date, failing to uphold the deal. Lore and Rodriguez have disputed the claims, saying that they had secured a 90-day extension from the league. The two parties are locked in a bitter dispute, and a three-man arbitrary panel has been selected to solve the issue.

Whoever ends up being the owner will have to pay a hefty pending luxury tax as well. So, signing new players might now be possible until the issue is resolved.