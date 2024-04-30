"Time is so precious": Trae Young shares cryptic tweet as Lakers trade rumors swirl

As speculation grows about Trae Young potentially leaving Atlanta, the Hawks' star posted a cryptic tweet emphasizing the importance of seizing the moment. Rumors suggest that Young could be traded, with some reports connecting him to the LA Lakers following the Hawks' elimination from the postseason.

Young, who was injured most of the latter part of the season, posted 22 points, 10 assists and seven turnovers in the Hawks’ 131-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Hawks sharpshooter said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve learned time is so precious, don’t waste it!”

Expand Tweet

While the context of Trae Young's tweet was ambiguous, he shared it while spending his offseason in Oklahoma, his home state.

Trae Young is enjoying his offseason in Oklahoma City

Lakers fans are eager to add Young to their team, especially with their current starting point guard, D'Angelo Russell, constantly drawing flak for his performance in the playoffs.

Will a Trae Young trade make sense for the Lakers?

Trae Young had a solid regular season, averaging 25.7 points, 10.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2% from three-point range.

The LA Lakers had a middling defensive rating, ranking 17th in the league at 114.8, and their offensive rating was 15th at 115.4. The team shot 37.7% from three-point range and averaged 28.5 assists per game, fifth in the league.

Young's strengths in perimeter scoring and assists align with the Lakers' existing capabilities. However, he could offer an improvement in playmaking over Russell, who averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 76 games this season, and potentially form a strong pick-and-roll partnership with Anthony Davis.

Acquiring Trae Young from the Hawks would likely come at a high cost for the Lakers, despite their improved pick situation.

The Hawks acquired Young in a draft-day trade with Dallas for Luka Doncic, a move that has paid off for the Mavericks as Doncic has become an MVP candidate.

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz suggested a trade package sending Young to the Lakers in exchange for a substantial haul of picks and contracts, including Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino and unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2029 and 2031.

With LeBron James' future in Los Angeles uncertain, bringing in Trae Young, a young point guard, to pair with Davis could signal the beginning of a new era for the Lakers. However, it could come at a hefty price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback