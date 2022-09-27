"To be able to win at this level... You've got to be able to do everything on the basketball court" - Joel Embiid opens up on his offseason preparation as 76ers gear up for a title charge

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid looks ready to take on a new challenge and lead his team to success this year.

During the Sixers' media day, Embiid opened up about how he worked on his flaws to help his team get a higher chance at winning the NBA championship.

After a season that was filled with player issues and a major roster shake-up, Joel Embiid looks more motivated than ever. The 2021-22 season wasn't the best for the Sixers. Their former All-Star Ben Simmons chose to sit out the entire season until he was traded for James Harden at the trade deadline. Additionally, Harden struggled to play well during their postseason run they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round.

It wasn't all bad for Philly, though. Joel Embiid was able to put up MVP numbers during their previous campaign. The five-time All-Star finished second in the MVP race last season. As impressive as it was, Embiid was a bit disappointed that he wasn't chosen as the winner of the award.

Still, The Process was able to carry the Sixers despite not having a solid secondary star alongside him.

During the Sixers' media day, Embiid shared what he worked on over the summer.

"I trust my teammates. I rely on them to get me the ball," Embiid said as he reflected on his team's gameplan last season.

"As far as creating my own shot and actually not having to rely too much on someone feeding me the ball. But, also being able to dribble into the post."

"To be able to win at this level, you gotta have everything. You can't be one of the main pieces on a team and be limited. You've got to be able to do everything on the basketball court."

The 2022-23 season is going to be more difficult for Joel Embiid to carry the Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers weren't quite themselves. Although they didn't entirely suck as a squad, the way their season ended was a bit underwhelming.

After trading the disgruntled Australian guard to the Brooklyn Nets, people thought the Sixers would immediately make a huge impact in the East. The team was able to gain momentum during Harden's first few games. But the team slowly went back to the old pattern.

Philly might have a harder time competing in the East this season. The Nets seem to have everyone on the same page. With Kevin Durant returning, the new-look Nets could pose as one of the biggest problems in the East. The Cleveland Cavaliers have also taken the chance to improve their roster.

A few weeks ago, the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell, immediately making them a sure threat in the conference. Lastly, the Boston Celtics have added reliable role players to boost their chances at returning to the Finals.

If the Sixers are serious about competing, they'll have to help Joel Embiid carry the team.

