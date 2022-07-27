“To attack Michael Jordan and what the Bulls were able to accomplish… the whole thing is just cockamamie” - Analyst calls Draymond Green’s comments "comical," believes it’s a prisoner-of-the-moment take

Rob Parker believes Draymond Green is the most recent "prisoner of the moment" after the four-time champion said his Warriors squad could best Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

Parker said:

“To attack Michael Jordan and what the Bulls were able to accomplish and whatnot, I just find it comical.”

Draymond Green’s belief of besting Michael Jordan is "comical"

Due to the success of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls, they are often the targets of generalized comparisons.

This time, it came from Draymond Green, who has been blown up with confidence after winning his fourth championship. Green believes his Golden State Warriors squad could beat Jordan’s prime Bulls, and Rob Parker finds it comical.

The analyst said:

“The whole thing is just cockamamie. … This is what we talk about all the time: prison of the moment. Everybody thinks that everything that happens today is better than anything that ever happened. It’s just not true.”

Basketball fans of today often compare super squads from this decade to the greats across the history of the league. The comparisons are all in good spirit, but Parker believes Green went a little too far this time and showed himself.

Being a "prisoner of the moment," to Parker, is when someone is stuck believing that the stars of today would far outshine the league's legends. Due to the game changing and the deep game evolving, many believe that older squads would have no answer.

But the defensive rules were much different back then, and both eras of players would have to adjust respectively. Believing so strongly in one era over the other is bias.

Jordan’s Chicago Bulls were completely different. They were undefeated in the NBA Finals. The only other team in the league that is undefeated in the finals is the Toronto Raptors, with a single appearance.

That level of tenacity shows an elite competitive drive that has yet to be matched. Green’s Warriors squad has made history and is one of the best squads of today’s era, but to compare it to Jordan’s Bulls might be a stretch.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s deep games would be troublesome for the Bulls, but the defensive machine that they were would probably adjust quickly. Teams need to have an in-depth roster with multiple plans when attacking Jordan, because he will overcome just about anything.

Green would have his hands full with Dennis Rodman alone, and not be able to deploy the same level of utility he usually does. And having Jordan on Curry and someone like Pippen on Thompson, or any other shooter, would prove difficult.

Golden State has become a legendary team themselves, but Jordan’s Bulls are still the reigning greats.

