"To not include Kyrie in the top-75 is blasphemous" - Stephen A. Smith and others open up on Kyrie Irving's exclusion from NBA's top 75 list

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been a popular name in the world of basketball lately. As many know, Irving continues to stand strong with his stance of not receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Due to that stance and the laws set forth by the state of New York, Irving has been unable to play any games for the Nets so far. It has been a major topic of discussion in the basketball world over the last several weeks as fans eagerly await a solution to the situation. But Kyrie Irving recently found himself in the news for another reason.

The NBA previously announced that, as part of its 75th-anniversary celebration, the league would release a list of the greatest 75 players in NBA History. The NBA has been slowly announcing its chosen players throughout the most recent week, which has been a hot topic for fans to debate on social media.

But fans haven't been the only ones that are questioning the list, as some NBA players have chimed in with their thoughts about players who deserved to be a part of the 75 greatest players. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala recently took to Twitter to point out that he believes Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving should be on the list.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on to say that he agreed with the statement, saying that not including Irving was "blasphemous." Smith re-tweeted Iguodala's tweet with the following caption:

"I completely agree, Iggy. To not include Kyrie in the top-75 is blasphemous"

Breaking down Kyrie Irving's absence from the NBA's top 75

There's no doubt that there will be plenty of names that don't make the NBA's list of 75 greatest players that will send fans into a frenzy. The sport of basketball is something that brings out debate and passion among fans and players worldwide. It does bring forth an interesting debate when you talk about the idea of having Kyrie Irving included in the 75 greatest players ever.

Tonight, the NBA officially released the remaining members of the Top 75 greatest players. While the majority of the names were players who were apart of the previous 50 greatest players, there's also been some interesting names from the game today that have been included in the list.

You can find the list here:

Some fans have been quick to point out that Kyrie Irving might have deserved recognition on the list over the likes of current players such as Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard.

Also Read

The problem when it comes to lists like these is that there's always going to be debate. That's what fans of basketball do, we analyze the comparisons between two players and discuss why we think the other is better.

Kyrie Irving will, without a doubt, go down as one of the most offensively gifted guards in the game of basketball. The debate as to whether or not he deserved to be mentioned as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history is bound to continue.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra