To keep Steph Curry, Warriors set to breach mindboggling $400 million cap

The Golden State Warriors are pulling out all the stops in hopes of capturing another title with the big three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. After a season where the team came up short in the playoffs, ultimately losing to the LA Lakers in the second round, the front office went to work on the roster.

Despite rumors and widespread speculation, the team retained Draymond Green, whom many believed could potentially join LeBron James in LA. As Klay Thompson prepares to enter the final year of his contract, the team has added depth in a big and experienced way.

The most notable move of the offseason for the team so far has landed Chris Paul, a point guard whose reputation precedes him. With that being said, Bobby Marks has reported that the team will be the first in NBA history to cross the $400 million payroll mark.

As some pointed out, this is the advantage large market teams have, and as a result, it makes sense that the league is making it harder for teams to exceed the cap. At the same time, others pointed out that the Warriors pull in more than any other team, and as a result, they simply have more money to spend than other teams.

Steph Curry doesn't have retirement on his mind

With Steph Curry yet to show that he's slowing down despite the fact that he is now 35 years old, retirement doesn't seem to be on his mind. Although years back, he stated at 31 that he would like to retire in six years, he has since stated that he doesn't see himself slowing down any time soon.

Back in December, he spoke at a red carpet event where he stated that he takes inspiration from other athletes like Tom Brady who played into their 40s:

"I talked to Tom Brady at one point about how he's at the point of his career where he's still playing at a high level at 44 or whatever it is. His example and his advice, was to just take it a year at a time.

"There's no way to fast forward. That's not how you got to this point, so don't rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you and I don't see myself slowing down any time soon."

With little signs of slowing down, it's safe to say that in the time since then, Curry has likely not given much thought to retirement. If he does wind up planning to play into his 40s, it's safe to say that fans will have plenty more time to watch the master Steph Curry go to work on the hardwood.

