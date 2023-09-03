“To me, I think, he’s the best New York point guard ever”: Darius Miles opines about Stephon Marbury

Stephon Marbury put together a memorable professional basketball career, starring in both the NBA and the CBA (Chinese Basketball Association).

On an episode of the "Knuckleheads" podcast, former player Darius Miles said that he reckons Marbury is the greatest point guard from New York:

"To me, I think, he’s the best New York point guard ever."

Fellow New York City native God Shammgod, a guest on the podcast, also gave his opinion on Marbury:

"No ever. But I’m saying Steph is probably the best point guard I’ve ever seen. Like, it’s dudes that’s nice and did more, but I’m just talking about from every skillset. Like dribbling, passing, shooting."

Marbury had a legendary career at Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn. As a senior, he was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and picked up the New York Mr. Basketball award, too.

"Starbury" played one year of college ball for Georgia Tech, averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists per game.

He was subsequently selected fourth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1996 NBA Draft before being immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Ray Allen.

During his rookie year, Marbury teamed with forwards Kevin Garnett and Tom Gugliotta to form one of the league's most intriguing trios. They led the Timberwolves to their first playoff berth that season.

Marbury later had stints with the New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, his hometown New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. He averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists for his career and was an NBA All-Star twice.

Stephon Marbury later joined the Chinese Basketball Association, where he won three championships and picked up both a Finals MVP and International MVP.

Is Stephon Marbury indeed the greatest point guard from New York City?

New York City has produced a lot of talented point guards over the years. Hall of Famers like Bob Cousy, Nate "Tiny" Archibald and Lenny Wilkens are all great examples.

You have to include guys like Kenny Smith, Mark Jackson, Rod Strickland, Dwayne "Pearl" Washington, Kenny Anderson and Kemba Walker, too.

So, is Stephon Marbury the best point guard to ever come out of NYC?

When you focus on high school basketball, Kenny Anderson, who was a four-time Parade All-American, is probably the best point guard from the Big Apple.

In terms of the NBA, Bob Cousy is perhaps the greatest. The Queens native won six championships with the Boston Celtics during the 1950s and 1960s. Stephon Marbury is definitely one of the best point guards out of New York, but he isn't the greatest.

