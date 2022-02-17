"To play golf with MJ? That s**t was nuts!" - JR Smith on playing golf with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is an avid golfer, and playing the sport has been one of his favorite pastimes since retiring from the NBA. Two-time champion JR Smith, who is now a college golfer, recently played with Jordan on the green, and was very excited to share the experience with his followers.

In a recent post on Instagram, Smith said that he played golf with his idol for about six to seven hours last Tuesday. That happened at Jordan's The Grove XXIII golf course in Florida. The former Sixth Man of the Year was very ecstatic and almost out of words when he narrated the experience:

"That s**t was everything, bro. To play golf with MJ? Are you kidding me? That s**t was nuts. That s**t was nuts," Smith said.

"I just finished playing golf with Mike, man. Like six, seven hours. Eight hours with the greatest of all time. My hero. Like bro, you don't even hear me though. That shit was crazy. It ain't even the fact whether you win, lose, draw, whatever. That s**t was amazing, man. That s**t was f**king amazing," Smith added.

Smith also revealed that Michael Jordan was trash-talking during the game, but he didn't care, as he was playing with his idol. At the end of the day, Smith got a dap and hug from the NBA legend. It showed how much it meant to the two-time champion, as Smith was clearly overwhelmed with joy, especially after he was invited to play in the future.

After winning his second NBA title with the LA Lakers, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University to take up Liberal Studies. He joined the Aggies' golf team, and recently signed a NIL deal to endorse video games and golfing equipment.

excel sports @excelsm



The North Carolina A&T State University golfer has signed with Excel for NIL representation.



He also just happens to be a 2x NBA Champion #exceling Welcome to the Excel family, @TheRealJRSmith The North Carolina A&T State University golfer has signed with Excel for NIL representation.He also just happens to be a 2x NBA Champion Welcome to the Excel family, @TheRealJRSmith! The North Carolina A&T State University golfer has signed with Excel for NIL representation. He also just happens to be a 2x NBA Champion 🏆🏆 #exceling https://t.co/MJRO30JY5q

Michael Jordan is friends and plays golf with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. (Photo: Courtesy of GOLF.com)

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods are two of the richest athletes in the world. Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, while Woods has a claim to being the greatest golfer ever. The two happen to be good friends, and have played golf with each other.

According to GOLF.com, Jordan and Woods became friends through Nike. Jordan became a brotherly figure for Woods before their friendship was tested in 2009 when the latter was embroiled in various scandals. Jordan was very happy for Woods after the latter won the 2019 Masters, calling it one of the greatest comebacks he has seen.

"I'm pretty sure he questioned himself, whether he could get it back, and he had to put a lot of work in. But he took it head-on. He had to change his game; he had to change his perspective a little bit. To me, it was the greatest comeback I’ve ever seen," Jordan told The Athletic back in 2019.

Michael Jordan now plays golf on his own 19-hole course called The Grove XXIII in Florida.

Front Office Sports @FOS Michael Jordan has opened an exclusive, private golf course in South Florida near his home.



The Grove XXIII features an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, pro shop, and a learning facility. Designed by Bobby Weed Golf Design, the course is named after Jordan's number 23. Michael Jordan has opened an exclusive, private golf course in South Florida near his home.The Grove XXIII features an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, pro shop, and a learning facility. Designed by Bobby Weed Golf Design, the course is named after Jordan's number 23. https://t.co/CJrCbNePoy

It's an exclusive course built by Bobby Weed, complete with a futuristic clubhouse, practice range, pro shop, learning facility and more. Members are also served beer and snacks by drones.

Edited by Bhargav