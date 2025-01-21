"To have the power is to dream": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee issues powerful message on MLK Day

The third Monday of every January is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, joined many in paying tribute to the activist. Renee is an actress and recording artist, appearing on the popular television show, Empire.

On Monday afternoon, Renee took to her Instagram story to post a snap of King, penning a striking caption to accompany the photo.

"To have the power to dream... and do... is a miraculous thing," Renee wrote.

Image Credits: Via @lovehazelrenee on Instagram

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee began dating in 2018, during Green's sixth season in the NBA. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child together; daughter Cash Green. On August 14, 2022, Green and Renee held their wedding ceremony in San Diego, California.

In December 2023, Green and Renee welcomed their second daughter, Hunni Green. Draymond Green and Hazel Renee each have one child from previous relationships, Olive Jay and D.J. Green.

Golden State Warriors suffer blowout loss in Draymond Green's absence

With Draymond Green sidelined with a calf strain, the Golden State Warriors suffered a 125-85 blowout loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Warriors hosted Boston at Chase Center, entering the matchup looking to extend their win streak to three games.

Golden State was coming off back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards, but couldn't recreate that success against Boston. The Celtics limited the Warriors to just 34.8% shooting from the field and an abysmal 26.4% from 3-point range.

The Celtics were led by a near-double-double effort from Jayson Tatum, who finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting. He also had nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals on the defensive end.

Five other Celtics scored in double figures, including Kristaps Porziņģis and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 35 points on 14-of-27 shooting between the pair.

With the loss, Golden State falls to a 21-21 record this season and 3-5 over their last eight games. The Warriors got out to one of the fastest starts in the NBA, sitting at 12-3 through their first 15 games. Golden State has come tumbling back down to Earth since that start and their struggles continued on Monday night.

