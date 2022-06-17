"To say it’s disrespectful to LeBron is actually being disrespectful to the Celtics" - Chris Broussard believes Celtics will come out all guns blazing because of Draymond Green's comment

Draymond Green called it disrespectful to compare the mental challenges of playing the Boston Celtics to that of facing LeBron James in his prime. The Golden State Warriors forward used the word "computer" to describe battling against “King James” in their four championship battles.

Chris Broussard, on "The Odd Couple" podcast, found Green’s statement to be borderline disrespectful to the team he’s playing against. Broussard said:

“What Steve Kerr said is what you want a coach to say. But, Draymond, I understand what he’s saying, but I think he went a little too far. To say it’s disrespectful to LeBron is actually being disrespectful to the Celtics. … I don’t think he was trying to be, but it was!”

For Broussard, Green could have expressed his thoughts better as any sort of fuel could only help the Celtics. They are capable of beating the Warriors and don’t need any extra motivation in the series.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Draymond Green was asked the mental challenge of facing Celtics vs. LeBron James:



"It doesn't compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors were winning the NBA Finals on the road in Game 6. While it looked and sounded like he was guaranteeing a win, Broussard understands how Kerr has to push his team’s confidence.

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Steve Kerr after game 5: “We’re gonna finish this in Boston.”

Rob Parker doubled down on what his partner said:

“You don’t have to do that to the Celtics. Respect them that they made it to the finals and just respect them to the end until you beat them when you win four games. Then, if you want to talk smack or say you were able to do whatever you wanted to do, fine. But be careful! It’s not gonna motivate the Celtics even more, but it's unnecessary.”

Parker added that Green’s affinity for James is the only reason for what he said. To Parker, the Warriors’ defensive lynchpin could have shown a little more respect for his opponents when he answered the question.

Draymond Green and the core of the Golden State Warriors could match LeBron James' four-title haul

The Golden State Warriors' iconic trio could have the same number of titles as LeBron James after the NBA Finals. [Photo: Sporting News]

If the Golden State Warriors win on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, it will be their fourth title since 2015. It will also mean that Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will have the same number of championships as LeBron James.

The interesting part about the Warriors’ success is the sustainability of what they are doing. Curry, Thompson and Green, as they have shown in the NBA Finals, still have more than enough in the tank. “Chef Curry,” in particular, has shown that he can still dominate younger and more athletic opponents, which is great news for the Warriors.

Golden State also has a ton of help that will only emerge in the next few seasons to complement the veterans. They have James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to give the championship core another push to contend for another NBA title.

"I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four." @stephenasmith says he sees the Warriors winning two out of the next three NBA titles"I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four." .@stephenasmith says he sees the Warriors winning two out of the next three NBA titles 👀"I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four." https://t.co/8OHOWp0WPy

James, on the other hand, could be stuck with four with the way the LA Lakers are set up. If he bolts out of Hollywood to try to win No. 5, he could stun the NBA and aspire for the championships with Golden State.

