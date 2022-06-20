"To Steve Kerr's credit he stepped up last night during the trophy presentation he said 'Where's Bob Myers?'" - Skip Bayless uncharacteristically compliments Golden State Warriors' front office

Eminent sports analyst Skip Bayless gave an unprecedented take by complimenting the Golden State Warriors, despite rooting against Steph Curry for the past few years. He gave props to general manager Bob Myers and the Warriors front office for building a team out of the rubble.

The Golden State Warriors were at the bottom of the league standings two years ago and missed the playoffs last year. Many fans rejoiced as the Warriors dynasty saw a bitter end, but little did everyone know, the Dubs were not finished. They climbed back on the top of mountain in record time and are now the reigning world champions. GM Bob Myers and owner Joe Lacob played a very risky game of trying to win a title while simultaneously develop young talent. And it certainly paid off.

Skip Bayless complimented Myers on his show "Undisputed", saying:

"To Steve Kerr's credit, he stepped up last night during the trophy presentation. He said, 'Where's Bob Myers? Because we got to credit him. He's put together a juggernaut of a team.'"

Mike Trudell @MikeTrudell Asked about his own success, Steve Kerr immediately defers to give credit to Bob Myers for building the roster… Myers then defers to thank to the wives and kids who’ve supported them, and the players … Then back to Kerr, who again defers, this time to Steph. Asked about his own success, Steve Kerr immediately defers to give credit to Bob Myers for building the roster… Myers then defers to thank to the wives and kids who’ve supported them, and the players … Then back to Kerr, who again defers, this time to Steph.

Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors were mocked when they decided against trading for star players. The argument, at the time, seemed simple. Why would any franchise with a superstar like Steph Curry draft teenagers when they can trade those lottery picks for a solid role player?

Myers and the Warriors knew exactly what they were doing. They signed quality veterans and role players at minimum contracts like Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Nemanja Bjelica while developing young talent like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman. The irony is that the young players, except Poole, didn't help them in the playoffs. Wiseman didn't play, while Kuminga and Moody didn't see minutes.

The Golden State Warriors are now a juggernaut for years to come, even with the aging core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Charles Barkley compliments Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers for his Andrew Wiggins move

Andrew Wiggins has been the biggest turnaround story in the NBA this season. From putting up empty numbers on a losing Minnesota Timberwolves team, he became an NBA All-Star starter. He developed into a two-way force the likes of which are very rare in the league. Wiggins is certainly one of the best wing defenders today, and his defense on Jayson Tatum spoke volumes.

It isn't easy replacing Kevin Durant on any team, but the Golden State Warriors, somehow, managed to nail it. They didn't replace Durant with another superstar forward but rather found a hidden gem in Wiggins and developed him into a player that would fit the Warriors system. He was the second-most consistent player in this series, and some would argue the second-most important as well.

Charles Barkley was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show", and he lauded Bob Myers for his vision during the Andrew Wiggins trade. Chuck said:

"I think you gotta give Bob Myers, their GM, a lot of credit because a couple of years ago when they made the Wiggins trade, it was like 'Hmm, I don't know.' It was a head-scratcher. And it turned out to be amazing...the Wiggins trade turned out to be a goldmine."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "You gotta give Bob Myers A LOT of credit.. the Wiggins trade turned out to be a goldmine" ~Charles Barkley "You gotta give Bob Myers A LOT of credit.. the Wiggins trade turned out to be a goldmine" ~Charles Barkley#PMSLive https://t.co/yv3Uku3pEh

In the middle of developing young talent and also winning games with their Big 3, Bob Myers pulled off another incredible move. He traded for Andrew Wiggins in the middle of the 2019-20 season. They acquired D'Angelo Russell in the 2019 offseason, and they swapped him for Wiggins with Minnesota. Many analysts laughed at them as Wiggins was considered a bust, but the Golden State Warriors found the perfect slasher and wing defender in him.

Moreover, he came along with two first-round picks in exchange for Russell, and those two picks turned out to be Kuminga and Moody.

Bob Myers certainly deserves credit for his masterclass moves the past two years.

