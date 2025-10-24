Tom Brady Certifies Cooper Flagg With Special Gift for Mavericks Rookie and his Mom

NFL legend Tom Brady gave a special gift to Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg and his mom. Since he was picked No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft, Flagg has shared moments with some of the best athletes ever, including his run-in with Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup earlier this month.On Friday, Flagg added Brady to the impressive list of athletes who have acknowledged him after the seven-time Super Bowl champion sent him a gift. Brady reshared a video of Flagg receiving his personalized jerseys on his Instagram account, tagging the Mavericks' rookie.Tom Brady reposts his gift to Cooper Flagg on InstagramBrady’s gift also seems to be a promotion for his sports collectibles shop, CardVault, whose new outlet has opened at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The store’s grand opening was attended by Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant and others, including George Hill and Flagg himself.Brady acquired a 50% stake in the store chain earlier this year and has leveraged his status as one of the NFL’s greatest players ever to take his business to new heights.Cooper Flagg has a multi-year trading card and memorabilia dealCooper Flagg signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles in January. The brand had anticipated that Flagg would be a high draft pick and promptly signed him to a deal surrounding memorabilia and trading cards.With this deal, the brand can include Flagg's autographs and game-used items on his trading cards. A move that is also exciting news for Tom Brady, who has become the face of his sports memorabilia company, CardVault, since stepping away from the football field.Flagg made his NBA debut for the Mavericks on Wednesday, recording 10 points, 10 rebounds and a steal in a 125-92 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. He struggled in his first game, shooting 4-for-13.Both the team and Flagg will look to bounce back when they face the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center on Friday. Following a shaky performance in his first game, Flagg is expected to improve as he gradually adjusts to the pace of the league throughout the course of the season.