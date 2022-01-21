"Tom Brady knows what it takes" – Shaquille O'Neal says Brady never panics, shares his thoughts ahead of Buccaneers vs Rams

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has always been a popular sports personality. Throughout his time in the NBA, O'Neal was known for his contagious swagger and ability to light up any room. Since retiring from the NBA, O'Neal has stayed close to the sporting world, especially with his analyst role on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

But the Hall of Fame big man hasn't just stayed a fan of the NBA. O'Neal is also a passionate fan of a number of other professional leagues. That includes the NFL, which is approaching its second playoff weekend. The divisional round features four exciting matchups, including the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and LA Rams.

The Rams-Bucs game will feature Tom Brady. On "The Big Podcast With Shaq," O'Neal gave his thoughts about the game, including a glowing endorsement for the legendary quarterback.

"Whoever steps up the most is going to win," O'Neal said. "Listen, Tom Brady knows what it takes, and not only that, Tom Brady never panics. That's what I love about Tom. He can be down two, three touchdowns, but don't let Tom have that ball in his hands."

Shaquille O'Neal not counting out Tom Brady

Shaquille O'Neal has always shared a passion for other professional sports.

Shaquille O'Neal has had a passion for professional sports over the years. Although O'Neal has spent the majority of his time as an NBA analyst, he still takes an interest in watching some of the greats. That includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is one of the greatest to play in the NFL.

On his podcast, O'Neal shared a story about attending Super Bowl LI with his friend, former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest. The game is famously known for Brady leading the New England Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.

O'Neal talked about how McGinest, a former Brady teammate, stressed that the legendary quarterback was "built different" and stressed O'Neal to never count out Brady in any game.

O'Neal praised Brady throughout the podcast.

O'Neal won four NBA titles with two teams (three with the LA Lakers and one with the Miami Heat). Brady has won a record seven Super Bowls (six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs last season).

Fans will be watching closely as Brady and the Buccaneers host the LA Rams on Sunday.

