Tom Brady shouts out Victor Wembanyama following Spurs rookie's NBA ROY 2024 win

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is officially the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, earning applause from various personalities including NFL star Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to social media to recognize the French big man's recent accomplishment.

Former Rookie of the Year awardees congratulated the Spurs center in a touching video. Brady retweeted this clip to his followers on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with a short message praising Wemby.

"Legend in the making. @wemby," posts Brady on X.

In the video, past ROY winners are seen surprising Victor Wembanyama saying their greetings and advice as well are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Vince Carter, Allen Iverson, Pau Gasol, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Shaquille O'Neal, and fellow Spur David Robinson.

“My goals were always to help my team as best as I could and get better as the year went on. I knew in order to do this I had to be individually good on the court and dominant. So, it was a huge thing for me and a big thing to get. It’s always been really important and I’m glad it’s finally official," said Wembanyama in an interview with TNT.

Victor Wembanyama becomes first unanimous ROY awardee since Karl-Anthony Towns

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama officially became the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, making him the sixth rookie to be unanimously voted for the plum alongside Ralph Sampson, David Robinson, Blake Griffin, Damian Lilllard, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The voting results also showed Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder getting 98 of the possible 99 second-place votes. Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller got one second-place vote and 86 points, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors and Dereck Lively II of the Dallas Mavericks also earned votes.

“The culture, everything, the infrastructure, it’s made for us to thrive," Wembanyama praises the Spurs organization in helping him win the ROY award. "I’m really in a bubble. I know I’m living a very privileged life as an NBA player and there’s a lot of people taking care of me every day. This award is also for them.”

Victor Wembanyama appeared in 71 games for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023-24 season, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals. His defense was also the highlight of his rookie season as he led the league in blocks with 254 while fellow rookie Holmgren was a distant second with 190 blocks.