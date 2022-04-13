“Tomorrow’s triumphs always concerned him more than yesterday’s triumphs, it’s always the next thing” - Kevin Love on LeBron James’ extraordinary drive

LeBron James is one of the best players in NBA history, and his drive to achieve all that he can plays a big part in his success.

Kevin Love, who knows James well, talked about James' drive on The Ringer podcast “Icons Club.”

James and Love played four years together on the Cleveland Cavaliers, going to four NBA Finals and winning one. When James signed with his hometown team after initially leaving in 2010, the team's first move was to trade first overall pick Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Love. Love was an All-Star with the Timberwolves but took a back seat with the Cavaliers to pursue championships.

When Love joined the Cavaliers, he wanted to learn what drove James to be the player he was, and he quickly found out. Love said:

“As an athlete, as in life, you know, with somebody with his greatness – and I hope I don't butcher this – like, tomorrow's trials always concerned him more than yesterday's triumphs. It's always the next thing. It's always, like, that masochistic instinct of dangling whatever it is, that carrot if you will, like, just outside of what you consider success.”

James has won four NBA championships on three different teams. He is nearing becoming the all-time scoring leader. And the fact that the two times he averaged over 30 points are 15 years part is incredible.

LeBron James’s all-time greatness

There is so much that goes into being a great NBA player, and LeBron James has reached everything he needs to and beyond. His entire career is a testament to his greatness, and he is still striving for more, which has been proven by this season.

James has won four MVPs and has been an All-Star 18 times in his 19 seasons, with 17 All-NBA teams and six All-Defensive teams. He is one of the most complete players in NBA history, able to do it all. He has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, winning one scoring title and one assist title.

His teams have been to 10 different NBA Finals, eight of them in a row. He has four NBA championships (two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cavaliers and one with the LA Lakers). He was the Finals MVP in each of those championships.

In James' 19th season at 37 years old, he averaged 30.3 ppg, which had never been done before. His ability to stay at an All-NBA level at this age is the result of his drive to be incredible, which Kevin Love discussed.

