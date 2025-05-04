"Tony Brothers legacy game" - NBA fans react to Gucci Mane lookalike ref being named alongside infamous official in Warriors' Game 7

Tony Brothers will officiate the decisive Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The Rockets shocked the basketball community when they secured a must-win game on Friday to extend their series and force a Game 7 on the Dubs.

It is a do-or-die situation for the Steph Curry-led squad, and the reins to maintain fair play in the game have fallen into the hands of Tony Brothers and a Gucci Mane lookalike official called James Williams (not to be confused with the Thunder star). On Sunday, NBC Sports spokesperson Bonta Hill broke the news on his X handle, featuring the names of the officials tasked with the game.

According to Hill, Tony Brothers, James Williams, and Kevin Scott are tasked with the job. After the news broke, NBA fans had a wide spectrum of reactions in the post's comment section.

"Tony Brothers legacy game 🍿" one fan said.

"They gave em Gucci Mane and Kevin Scott 🤣🤣🤣🤣 then sprinkled Tony Brothers on lmfao - the agenda couldn’t be more clear. Disgusting," another fan said.

"Adam silver brought in his closer. It was a good run," another fan said.

A few fans already declared the Rockets as the winners after learning about the officials list.

"Lol Rockets won," one fan commented.

"Congrats rockets," another fan said.

"Expect rockets to shoot 20 free throws in the first quarter," another fan commented.

Game 7 between the Warriors and the Rockets will be held at the Toyota Center and will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Looking at the Warriors' stats this season under Tony Brothers

Tony Brother is one of the best referees in the league right now. However, he has earned quite a unique reputation in the community. Over his career, Brothers has been involved in controversial calls that have changed the momentum of many a game.

According to BasketballReference.com, the Dubs have played three games under Brothers' officiating this season. They have won one and lost two of those matchups. The Warriors are very close to repeating a certain history they would like to forget.

The Dubs are the only team in the league to blow a 3-1 lead in a series. The Rockets are halfway to repeating that feat and becoming the second team to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

However, it won't be easy for either team to walk away with a win on Sunday night. Both teams will give it their all on the court, hoping to continue their playoff journey.

