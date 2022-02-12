Tony Khan praises Shaquille O’Neal’s attitude backstage: “We’ve probably never had a better guest in AEW than Shaq”

Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is a real larger-than-life character. He also just so happens to be perfect for the world of professional wrestling. O'Neal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last year and Tony Khan had nothing but praise for the big man.

In a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York praised Shaquille O'Neal (h/t Wrestling Inc.). Khan spoke about some past AEW celebrity-guests. The AEW president noted that among the many famous personalities he's worked with, O'Neal was by far the best one.

"You know, we’ve probably never had a better guest in AEW than Shaq. He was so great on every level with us and you know, not just a hard worker and put in a great wrestling match, but also backstage the most humble person we’ve ever had in the history of the company in terms of coming in."

Khan also mentioned that O'Neal went around backstage showing his gratitude to some of AEW's talent. Khan noted that O'Neal also seemed eager to make a good impression while appearing on the show.

"He went around and thanked every wrestler and it was unbelievable to all these pro wrestlers to have Shaq coming up to them and saying nice things, but also saying, 'You know, I did my best out there. I hope I didn’t embarrass anybody. I just want to make pro wrestling look good because I like wrestling,'"

In his AEW debut, O'Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Rhodes and Red Velvet. O'Neal impressed in his first match as he also paid tribute to Brodie Lee by delivering a powerbomb on Rhodes.

However, O'Neal would later be sent crashing into two tables set up outside the ring, following a big splash from Rhodes. Even though O'Neal and Cargill won the match, the retired NBA superstar needed medical assistance after his fall.

Shaquille O'Neal is a big fan of professional wrestling

Shaquille O'Neal with Ric and Charlotte Flair at the 2016 ESPYS.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the few celebrities who genuinely likes professional wrestling. O'Neal has been a lifelong wrestling fan and some of his favorite superstars include Andre the Giant, Junkyard Dog and Tony Atlas. He's even had the privilege of appearing in four different wrestling promotions over the years.

The four-time NBA champion made his first wrestling appearance for World Championship Wrestling back in 1994.

Shaq presented the World Heavyweight Championship belt for the match between Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. He also appeared on Impact Wrestling in 2012 during a backstage segment with Hogan.

Shaquille O'Neal made his WWE debut as a guest host on Monday Night Raw in 2009. During the episode, O'Neal entered the ring and confronted The Big Show, with the pair even getting physical. The two giants would later go on to collide at WrestleMania 32 in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

There were rumors back then that "Shaq vs. Big Show" at WrestleMania 33 was in the works. However, that match never materialized and O'Neal has not appeared on WWE television ever since.

